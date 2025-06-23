Clusterfuck Nation

Clusterfuck Nation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roundball Shaman's avatar
Roundball Shaman
12h

Donald J. Trump – today’s acting President of Greater Israel – has fully revealed to the World who and what he is really is.

Like another President known as B. O. – Trump has shown himself to be a slick talker and skilled salesman but nothing as he once presented himself to be. We Americans have again have been duped like just so many clueless saps.

Another thing we have learned is that there has actually been two different MAGAs going on. There is the authentic MAGA being the proud core of Americans who cling to legacy American values and the integrity of American citizenship and the National border. And then there is the fake MAGA led by the acting President of Greater Israel who packaged and used words and imagery of MAGA to sell himself to the American People while masking his true devotion as just another functionary tool of the land of the Self Chosen.

Yet even now after the big bombs have already been dropped and wreckage still smoldering and with his chest stilled puffed out… the acting President of Greater Israel waits for further pats on the head from his true Bosses.

What does America – real America with real Americans – get out of this newest Middle East fiasco? As usual, not a damned thing. This action was done (and future ones yet to come) solely to benefit the Self Chosen, period. Americans never were supposed to get anything out of this. This is Fake MAGA in glorious nakedness and in not-so-living color.

Screams of delight now also come from Neocons and their lackeys and apologists around the World. They have been stuck in frustrating foreplay lusting for this attack to happen for decades – and now it’s… Come! All that tension and anticipation finally satisfied and released. (Just don’t expect anyone to ask if it was good for YOU, too.)

Greater Israel. Why do things happen as they do in the World today (and for the past several decades?). Two words. Greater Israel. That’s all you need to know.

If the theology of The Self Chosen allows for one to achieve Sainthood then Mister Trump should not have to wait years to be elected to Their Hall of Fame but he should be named so right now. He is the one They have been praying for all these years. And he delivered. To borrow a phrase from another disgraced leader… Mission Accomplished.

The image of America around the World continue to smolder… along with the shattered ruins of the once-promising MAGA Movement. How to destroy a Movement – and one’s Trust – all in one easy lesson.

President Trump has done what his enemies couldn’t. He has destroyed MAGA – and what’s left of his credibility. He is as phony as those who today occupy the Land of the Chosen who came from another lands and DNA streams.

There’s Authentic, and then there’s Phony. And we’ve all just had a face-slapping lesson in the difference.

john galt's avatar
john galt
12h

Seems like the leftists have begun to populate this site with their usual drivel derived from their pure hatred of Trump and secondly their hatred of the U.S. Anyone doubting the intelligence of our leaders just need to look at the secrecy surrounding the comeuppance to the terrorist regime in Iran. The Demoncrap marxists were not informed of the strikes because they have shown themselves to be serving interests other than those of the U.S., especially the squad, but as a whole they are guilty of sedition at the very least. In a more sane world, their treason would be actionable, but the judiciary has also been infected with the rot of marxism and wokeness, so there seems to be no punishment for selling out our country. Cue the Biden mafia for proof of this.

