Boom
"In eight days, the United States and Israel eliminated Iran’s nuclear capabilities with minimal civilian casualties. One of the greatest military achievements ever." — Bill Ackman
Of course, you must expect a whole lot of deranged thinking after the USA’s Saturday night “Massive Ordnance Penetrator” (MOP) attack on Iran’s three nuke sites — because derangement drives the spirit of our time in Western Civ. France, Germany, the UK, Sweden still can’t wrap their brains around the jihad they have fecklessly invited inside their countries — and they prosecute anyone who suggests as much.
Over here, the Oregon state legislature brought in drag-queens to entertain members in the chamber . . .California taxpayers subsidize the riots in LA . . . a federal judge orders Kilmar Abrego Garcia released from custody . . . AOC endorses a Muslim lunatic for mayor in New York. . . . So it goes.
For all that, often the simplest explanation is the correct one. Of the MOP attack on Iran, Secretary of State Rubio said, “They had all the pieces in place to have a nuclear weapon. . . now, not so much.” Mr. Rubio’s Sunday chat with Maria Bartiromo is well worth a listen for clarity. He also succinctly stated, “They [Iran] are the sole source of instability in the entire Middle East, and the world has been paying a price for this for forty-something years.”
Yet, the American hive-mind is aflame with histrionic hypotheticals over Iran, driven by the same prevailing anxiety that infects the illegal alien issue, lawfare, sexual insanity, our role in the Ukraine fiasco. The leitmotif lately is the popular idea that Israel controls the US like a puppeteer and that the Jews are out to rule the world. Yes, the shrill charge of “Zionism” boils down to that. (Just look at the comment section of this blog.)
There is, necessarily, uncertainty about the result of our MOP strikes. We will not be sending troops in to inspect Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan. Iran had time, while jerking-around American diplomats, to move its stockpile of 60-percent enriched uranium (if that’s what it was). But they no longer have the facilities to do anything with it, or the top scientists to run the program, and if they attempt to restart all of that, the US will have the option to take them out again. So, you can stop the handwringing over that.
Another popular rumor in circulation is that the MOAB mission was a charade, just a show that Mr. Trump put on to satisfy his ego. That assumes everybody in the chain-of-command was duped, a low-percentage supposition. How is it unclear that the president is not messing around? The main message is “No nukes for Iran.” There was, apparently, some part of that simple proposition the mullahs did not understand. Perhaps the Iranian people understand that the mullahs are not fit to govern their country. It looks like we’ll find out soon enough.
Meanwhile propaganda-central keeps trying to steer the hive-mind back onto RussiaRussiaRussia, and onto Mr. Putin especially. CBS’s 60 Minutes re-worked an old segment last night on Putin opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who died in prison last year at 47 under curious circumstances. I doubt we know the whole story, and CBS surely did not try to present it. But the main purpose was to call Mr. Putin names — thief, murderer, tyrant — and the reason for that was also clear and simple: to derail Mr. Trump’s efforts to normalize relations with Russia.
That effort is a cornerstone of Mr. Trump’s campaign to re-arrange trade relations in such a way that our country can become productive again, employing its citizens in a purposeful way. It happens to imply an end to the Ukraine war, which the Obama State Department and the CIA set the groundwork for in 2014. Ending this war is not in the interest of a certain Beltway blob that thrives on creaming-off the weapons industry. Their schemes require Russia to remain an enemy of the US, a wholly engineered idiocy that media outfits like CBS promote.
Viewed through a wider lens, the MOP mission was also intended as a message to China. It is a simple and straightforward message: Expect that Mr. Trump means what he says when he says it. He is not messing around. China has been messing around with us to a stunning degree, especially during the past four years of the phantom president “Joe Biden.” China has infiltrated every critical corner of American life: our government, our universities, our medical research, our computer tech sector, our finances, Hollywood, our news media, our critical infrastructure, you name it.
China has been waging war on us in every way except troops and kinetics. Mr. Trump seeks to end all these operations, without coming to blows. That is, he is trying to find a path to what used to be quaintly called peaceful coexistence. If there’s a reason that the political Left in America can’t get behind that simple idea, it might be because the CCP is too deeply mixed up in Democratic Party politics. Their intentions intersect: to bring chaos to America.
Earlier today (Monday), Iran sent another salvo of missiles into Israel at civilian targets, and Israel answered with its own salvo aimed at Iran’s government offices in Teheran. Many expect some sort of retaliation by Iran against the US, either at our bases around the Middle East and Mediterranean, or here in the homeland. You can’t doubt that Iran managed to sneak in many hundreds of capable saboteurs during the “Joe Biden” open border fiesta. Why wouldn’t they seize the opportunity? (Or China, too.)
There’s also the usual talk about Iran shutting down the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly 20-percent of the world’s oil supply passes — and much of that (up to 45-percent) goes directly to China, which does not have enough of its own oil to function. So, blocking Hormuz would mainly harm Iran’s fellow BRICs nations in Asia while it would deprive Iran of the oil revenue that represents most of its national income. In other words, a really stupid play.
Otherwise, the Trump government looks to exit its role in the Iran-Israeli war. The chief aim has been accomplished. No nukes. Iran’s usual henchmen, Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis, are standing down for the moment, probably perceiving that Iran can no longer support, supply, or protect them. Israel is managing to do what it did in two earlier wars (despite doomish predications): prevail against its enemy. And rather quickly, too. Wouldn’t it be amazing if the Middle East happened to become a little peaceful for a while?
Donald J. Trump – today’s acting President of Greater Israel – has fully revealed to the World who and what he is really is.
Like another President known as B. O. – Trump has shown himself to be a slick talker and skilled salesman but nothing as he once presented himself to be. We Americans have again have been duped like just so many clueless saps.
Another thing we have learned is that there has actually been two different MAGAs going on. There is the authentic MAGA being the proud core of Americans who cling to legacy American values and the integrity of American citizenship and the National border. And then there is the fake MAGA led by the acting President of Greater Israel who packaged and used words and imagery of MAGA to sell himself to the American People while masking his true devotion as just another functionary tool of the land of the Self Chosen.
Yet even now after the big bombs have already been dropped and wreckage still smoldering and with his chest stilled puffed out… the acting President of Greater Israel waits for further pats on the head from his true Bosses.
What does America – real America with real Americans – get out of this newest Middle East fiasco? As usual, not a damned thing. This action was done (and future ones yet to come) solely to benefit the Self Chosen, period. Americans never were supposed to get anything out of this. This is Fake MAGA in glorious nakedness and in not-so-living color.
Screams of delight now also come from Neocons and their lackeys and apologists around the World. They have been stuck in frustrating foreplay lusting for this attack to happen for decades – and now it’s… Come! All that tension and anticipation finally satisfied and released. (Just don’t expect anyone to ask if it was good for YOU, too.)
Greater Israel. Why do things happen as they do in the World today (and for the past several decades?). Two words. Greater Israel. That’s all you need to know.
If the theology of The Self Chosen allows for one to achieve Sainthood then Mister Trump should not have to wait years to be elected to Their Hall of Fame but he should be named so right now. He is the one They have been praying for all these years. And he delivered. To borrow a phrase from another disgraced leader… Mission Accomplished.
The image of America around the World continue to smolder… along with the shattered ruins of the once-promising MAGA Movement. How to destroy a Movement – and one’s Trust – all in one easy lesson.
President Trump has done what his enemies couldn’t. He has destroyed MAGA – and what’s left of his credibility. He is as phony as those who today occupy the Land of the Chosen who came from another lands and DNA streams.
There’s Authentic, and then there’s Phony. And we’ve all just had a face-slapping lesson in the difference.
Seems like the leftists have begun to populate this site with their usual drivel derived from their pure hatred of Trump and secondly their hatred of the U.S. Anyone doubting the intelligence of our leaders just need to look at the secrecy surrounding the comeuppance to the terrorist regime in Iran. The Demoncrap marxists were not informed of the strikes because they have shown themselves to be serving interests other than those of the U.S., especially the squad, but as a whole they are guilty of sedition at the very least. In a more sane world, their treason would be actionable, but the judiciary has also been infected with the rot of marxism and wokeness, so there seems to be no punishment for selling out our country. Cue the Biden mafia for proof of this.