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JackStrawWichita's avatar
JackStrawWichita
8h

Trump really does have the geopolitics figured out, and most people simply don't understand it. The future lies with alliances with sane nations, such as Russia and China, not Europe, as it commits suicide with its insane immigration policies and its rapid descent in to Islamic hell.

There's a reason Trump wanted Greenland. In the near future, we will be looking at a European caliphate that poses a threat to us, and Greenland would be a bulwark against that threat.

These are incredibly interesting times.

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Old Gyrene's avatar
Old Gyrene
8hEdited

"Does the rise of alt-news across the Internet provoke them to lie harder in the face of better narratives?"

As my neighbor up the road would say: "You dad-gummed right!"

He is a rather simple fellow. Vietnam Vet, doting grandfather, and a mild drinker...but above all, a Patriot. Over the years, I have found his observations about the politicians in The Swamp to be right on the money.

The disgusting underbelly of the American Left is about to be exposed for what it is and there needs to be a bloodbath of prosecutions, far and wide.

America is too much a force of good in the world for it to be destroyed by the raging left.

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