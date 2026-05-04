Clusterfuck Nation

Clusterfuck Nation

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Old Gyrene's avatar
Old Gyrene
7m

"...would allow Iran the possibility of becoming, once more, a normal advanced industrial modern nation..."

You funny guy, GI.

Maybe when all the mullahs are down there with Satan (where they belong), Iran can become normal.

Until then, they remain a gang of thugs.

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Bill of Rights's avatar
Bill of Rights
just now

Great adumbration of the cons, scams, hustles conducted by our national and international leaders. While we’re all distracted by the far-away, the mayors and councilmen of our towns and villages continue to refine their own methods of defrauding the populace.

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