Clusterfuck Nation

For your reading pleasure Mondays and Fridays

Support this blog by visiting Jim’s Patreon Page

The Democratic Party with its deep state auxiliaries begins to look like a monstrous hybrid of Matt Taibbi’s fabled Vampire Squid and the skulking Kraken of the maelstrom, devouring the innards of our republic in its deep, dark depths one institution at a time while a storm rages on the surface and citizen’s eyelids flutter in horror, frozen like sleepers in the paralysis of a nightmare, at the rising havoc and ruin. Or, to put it plainly: what the fuck is going on in America?

Ongoing sedition is the answer, with fetid slime trails across the political landscape everywhere you look. We’re informed hours ago, for instance, that the top lawyers in Robert Mueller’s Special Counsel operation wiped all the records from their cell phones before the DOJ Inspector General could collect evidence of their communications from the SC team’s three-year exercise in overthrowing a president. How is that not an obstruction of justice, and who will answer for it?

That’s on top of many other bits of essential evidence in the RussiaGate coup and other perfidious acts mysteriously gone missing — Special Agent Joe Pientka’s original “302” document from the Flynn interrogation, thousands of Strzok-and-Page’s text messages, official verifications of the Steele Dossier submitted to the FISA court, communications between the FBI “small group” (Comey, McCabe, Priestap, Carlin, McCord, Baker, et al.) plus CIA Chief John Brennan and DNI James Clapper with Senators Burr and Warner on the Senate Intel Committee, communications between “whistleblower” Eric Ciaramella, Col. Alexander Vindman and House Intel Committee chair Adam Schiff, records of CIA prop Stephan Halper’s doings with the Pentagon’s Office of Net Assessment, all communication records between State Department official Jonathan Winer and British ex-spy Christopher Steele….

And now, like a fever building to climax, comes the news right out-front that the Democratic Party intends to foment insurrection if the election goes against them. They’re supporting the coming siege of Lafayette Square set to kick off fifty days of “protest” across from the White House beginning Sept 17 as a warm-up for anarchy in the streets across the nation following the Nov 3 vote. Behind us is the summer of riots, arson, and looting, and who paid to support all that? Who paid for flying Antifa and BLM personnel from city to city, feeding and housing them, paying for their “commercial-grade” fireworks, pallets of bricks, gas masks, lasers, bullhorns, black riot outfits? Why is it hard to find out who bought the plane tickets, booked the hotels? Months have gone by since all that started. Is someone in the DOJ following the money? And following their communications (especially considering the crimes against property they’ve committed)?

Why is Christopher Wray still director of the FBI? Why is Bruce Ohr still collecting a paycheck from the DOJ? Why is Eric Ciaramella still keeping a seat warm at the CIA? What exactly was US Attorney John Huber doing for two years? Why is Mark Esper still running the Pentagon? Why is General James Mattis not facing a military court of inquiry for proposing a coup against the president? Why is Federal Judge Emmet Sullivan still defying the DOJ’s motion to dismiss the case against General Flynn? Why is it taking years to resolve the legal issues around Julian Assange while he rots in jail? Where exactly does William Barr stand with all this? And is it possible that John Durham’s efforts to unravel the giant hairball of sedition begins-and-ends with one lame guilty plea of petty fall-guy Kevin Clinesmith?

It may sound paranoid, but I feel compelled to ask: is Barack Obama running some kind of shadow government from his Kalorama fortress —that is, issuing suggestions (or instructions) to scores of loyal high officials in federal agencies for opposing and undermining everything the current president attempts to do — such as Mr. Trump’s executive order this week to cease and desist the depraved “critical race theory” and “white privilege” struggle sessions run all over DC by obscenely highly-paid “diversity-and-inclusion” consultants? And what role is Hillary Clinton playing behind-the-scenes these pre-election days, since her foundation is so heavily invested in the DNC, and she is issuing directives on subverting the election through a complicit news media?

How on earth can responsible adults pretend that the empty shell of Joe Biden is a plausible candidate for president? What will Joe do in the two scheduled debates without his teleprompter or an earpiece? He can’t possibly perform without them (and barely even with them, it appears lately). When was the last time Joe Biden took impromptu questions from reporters? When has he stood before a crowd of actual voters, not live-action-role-players picked by his handlers? Who is trying to hustle the USA out of existence and what are you going to do to stop them?

This blog is sponsored this week by McAlvany ICA. To learn more visit: //icagoldcompany.com/

Your Fall Reading ! ! !

Click here for Autographed Copies from Battenkill Books

Click here to order from Amazon

Attention Movie Producers!

JHK’s screenplay in hard-copy edition

Click to order!

A Too-Big-To-Fail Bankster

Three Teenagers who bring him down

Gothic doings on a Connecticut Estate.

High velocity drama!

Great Summer Reading!

At Ponsonby Hall, a new Hampshire prep school for screw-ups, things are far from all right.

“Audaciously hilarious”

$7.00 — Cheap! Buy!

(Read Excerpt)

A child is born… but not exactly the way he thought it happened. And now he must leave home at Christmas time. $7.50 — Cheap! Buy!

Something Strange is going on at Camp Timahoe in Lost Indian, Vermont, summer of 1962.

“Rollicking fun”

$7.50 — Cheap! Buy!

(Read Excerpt)

New Paintings by JHK 2018 — 2019

Other Books by JHK

The World Made By Hand Series:

Book 1:



Book 2:



Book 3:





Book 4:



Support this blog by visiting Jim’s Patreon Page