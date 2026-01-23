Clusterfuck Nation

Clusterfuck Nation

Home
Notes
Contact / Bio
Eyesore of the Month
Podcast
Paintings by JHK
Books by JHK
Forecast
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Inisfad's avatar
Inisfad
1dEdited

I wonder whatever happened to Yuval Noah Harari, that psychopath that proposed hacking into our brains, as we were nothing more than computers made of biological pulp.

The US presence at Davos was a wonder to behold, from President Trump’s speech to the destruction of the UN by the Board of Peace. As originally a New Yorker, having been aware of Donald Trump’s existence for most of his life, I stand in awe of what this man has been able to accomplish through all those years. If the potential solar micronova doesn’t decimate us sometime during this century, then Donald Trump will go down in historical American annals with the likes of Lincoln, Franklin, Washington, etc.

Reply
Share
176 replies
Rich Mohlmann's avatar
Rich Mohlmann
1d

Somewhere there is a group of elites that are very willing to fill the void of the WEF. Elites will not sit back and allow the peasants to make new rules. It's a tale as old as time.

Reply
Share
124 replies
670 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 James Howard Kunstler · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture