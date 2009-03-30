Mr. Obama heads to Europe now where official hostility is rising

against the Anglo-American method of pounding monetary sand down the

rat-holes of “non-performing” debt, bankrupt enterprise, and

bubble-levitated bonds. Our poised and charming Prez may escape

personal obloquy from the quaint old-world street folk, but most of the

other G-20 policy playerz take a dim view of the shell-and-pea games

being played by the custodians of the world’s reserve currency,

including front-end-loader bank bail-outs, the shuffling of worthless

securities under TARPS and TARFS, the desperate efforts to prevent the

sane re-pricing of real estate, the cannibalizing of treasuries by the

Federal Reserve, the now-notorious hijacking of public “liquidity”

injections by third parties like Goldman Sachs, and most generally the

perceived sacrifice of everybody else’s greater good for the sake of

maintaining Lloyd Blankfein’s cappuccino machine.

What’s going

on now is nature’s way of telling you that America’s standard of living

has to be reduced by something between 20 and 50 percent. You can have

it in the form of a compressive deflationary depression, including

widespread bankruptcies… or you can have by way of inflation, in which

money loses its value. But there’s one basic qualification to this: the

way down is not symmetrical with the way up. That is, it’s really not

just a matter of ratcheting down to a standard of living half of what

it was, say, in 2006, because in the event all the various complex

systems that support everyday life enter failure mode before our

society re-sets at a theoretically lower level of equilibrium.

By this I mean our methods for getting food, for moving about the

landscape, for deploying capital, for trading and manufacturing, for

schooling, doctoring, and running public services all destabilize and,

to some degree or other, fail to deliver their contribution to normal

daily life. Banking (capital deployment) is already mortally wounded.

It remains to be seen how this will affect the food supply half a year

ahead in the harvest season. Capital is as big an “input” for our

method of farming as diesel fuel or fertilizers made from methane gas.

The failure of banking will combine with city and state insolvency to

crush public transit, law enforcement, fire protection, and whatever

flimsy local safety nets exist to keep the ultra-poor and helpless from

die-off. The lowering of living standards by 20 to 50 percent

essentially eliminates all but the must critical commerce, meaning that

most of the stores in the malls and strip malls lose their customers

and shed employees, while the mall and strip mall owners lose their

rents, and the bankers lose performing commercial real estate loans. As

all this occurs, tax revenues go way down, schools can’t pay their

employees or buy diesel fuel for their yellow bus fleets. More people

lose the ability to carry health insurance. Hospital emergency rooms

are overwhelmed. Health care descends to Third World levels. Meanwhile,

pensions are destroyed, the elderly live on dog food and ketchup. . . .

This is where we’re headed. It could easily be worse than the

1930s, when we still had plenty of family farms, plenty of oil, plenty

of factories in good running order, and a highly regimented population

of workers unaccustomed to luxury, leisure, and entitlement. We’ve

hardly begun to see the potential political repercussions of economic

disorder now underway. I think it will start to show in a big way not

long after Memorial Day, when the current false euphoric Wall Street

rally ends in yet another pool of tears, and the despair trickles

downward. A crucial piece of the outcome depends on what happens over

at Attorney General Eric Holder’s Justice Department – which lately

seems to have seceded from the federal government. A peeved public is

going to start wondering why the bankers and insurers have not been

called in by the criminal division to do a little ‘splainin’. As the

spring yields to summer, the Obama team’s current fix-it plans are also

likely to have run out of credibility. Mr. O better be prepared to get

a new game.

I spent the weekend at the yearly Aspen Institute Environmental

Forum – a confab lately devoted about equally to the energy and climate

fiascos. It’s a peculiar exercise, since major sponsors include the oil

and gas companies and the auto industry. The Saturday center-ring panel

on peak oil, for instance, was shockingly weak, led by the flack from

the Shell corporation, a charming lady, highly-skilled at blowing green

smoke up the public’s ass. Even more shocking is the consensus among

the presenters and attendees – including the hotshots of climate and

energy science and the elder statespersons of environmentalism – that

the energy problem merely amounts to finding other means for running

all our cars. The assumption that we must remain car-dependent remains

absolutely entrenched among these people who ought to know better. Of

course, the words “public transit” were barely uttered. It’s

disappointing to find such idiocy among this particular elite.

But Sunday’s departure really plunged me into the epicenter of

American idiocy – namely, the airline industry. They’ve been running

airplanes out of Pitkin County, Colorado for at least fifty years, but

they seem to discover a’fresh every morning that strange winds blow

through the valley. After jerking around absolutely everybody in the

terminal for a couple of hours with unexplained delays, the United

Airlines ground crew announced that all flights for the day were

cancelled, causing a rhino rush back out through the security

checkpoints to re-booking counters. I ended up on a bus for the Denver

Airport – a five hour trip, including twenty-miles of parking-lot

quality traffic along I-70 where the jackass Colorado DOT had closed

down one eastbound lane, despite the fact that it was Sunday and there

was no work going on there.

You’d also think that after all these years, the state of

Colorado might have organized choo-choo train service from Denver into

the ski valleys of the Rockies, given how important the ski industry is

to the state’s economy – and how incredibly fragile the airline service

is. But that would be too sensible for a nation determined to become

the Bulgaria of the western hemisphere. So, instead, they get up every

single morning in Aspen and try to figure out whether commercial

aviation works out there, and half the time it doesn’t. Anyway, the

Aspen Institute was very generous in organizing the bus trek out of

there, and putting up us travelers stranded overnight in airport

hotels. Mine was some rummy operation called the Staybridge Inn where

the vaunted in-room wireless didn’t work in my room, so I write to you

in a dreary little chamber off the lobby where children are screaming

from their overdoses of fry-max and melted cheese in the only dining

venue (Ruby Tuesdays) along this massively over-scaled boulevard of

chain motels. I can easily see the whole miserable strip becoming a

ruin inside of five years as the airline industry dies. Final note: the

hotel elevator proudly declares itself to be the German-made product of

the ThyssenKrupps corporation. America’s so lame, it can’t even make

its own elevators anymore.

I apologize for a somewhat sloppy blog this week. My tendencies

to insomnia are aggravated by high altitude and I am cross-eyed with

sleeplessness. . . .

