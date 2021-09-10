The strange demeanor of CNN’s news readers is telling us something: check out Erin Burnett in the seven o’clock time slot. No affect, like she is on drugs, in a kind of trance… or just going through the motions against her will. Same thing with Kate Bolduan, a sort of permanent half-scowl, as if she’s been told to carry out a detested chore, like cleaning the carpet where hubbie’s old dog had another “accident.” Is it, perhaps, that they just don’t believe the bullshit they are serving up to anxious viewers anymore? Or is it something even darker? That would be my guess. Next thing you know, their heads will start rotating 360 degrees, projectile vomiting pea soup at the cameras.

I surf through all the major cable news channels, of course, to detect the textures, flavors, and odors of the American zeitgeist — the spirit of the times. It’s a harsh, sour thing these days, with overtones of dead skunk wrapped in a used diaper and dipped in vinegar, almost impossible to choke down and process, like being trapped in a room where evil dwells in a bad dream. It’s gotten so that some of us are beginning to wonder about actually living in the presence of true evil. As embodied, say, by “Joe Biden,” the ghostly figure said to be chief executive of the US government — but apparently in the service of forces and entities outside these fifty states.

Ol’ White Joe was back on TV yesterday issuing threats to his countrypersons. We are in thrall to a pandemic disease, you understand, this organism called Covid-19 and some 80-million of us have not availed ourselves of the magical vaccine required to prevent the transmission of said organism. We must take the vaccine in order to protect the people who already got the vax — many of them more than one shot — from catching Covid-19.

Hold on now… you say they got multiple doses of the vax but they can still catch the disease? Yes, they can, evidently. Okay… well… what kind of vax is it that doesn’t keep you from catching the disease? Oh, a most excellent vax! And you must take it, or lose your income, forfeit your useful position in this economy, give up all the normal routines of existing in a free society.

Then… this is no longer a free society? Oh, but it is… as long as you take as many vaxes as we can force you to take… and, by the way, don’t badmouth the vaxes. We will find out and we will deal with you. We’ll come for you. We’ll take away your access to banking. We’ll sic federal agencies on your case. You will become a non-person, perhaps an unperson! There, that’ll fix you!

That pin on the national grenade I’ve been alluding to…? I think Ol’ White Joe pulled it yesterday. Something big is going to blow now. I’m thinking: what remains of the American economy is what’ll blow. You see, those 80-million of our fellow countrypersons remain unvaxed for a good reason. This vax has got a rather bad reputation. Not only is it largely ineffective, it can disable and even kill you. The news of this has gotten around, despite the efforts of CNN and The New York Times to conceal it. The active agent in the vaccine, the spike protein, attaches to the endothelial linings of your blood vessels and provokes blood clots in them. It especially likes the capillaries in vital organs: the heart, brain, liver, kidneys, and so on.

This is not good for you. Most adults of moderate intelligence understand that developing blood clots in vital organs is not a good thing. Many such adults in moderately good health might prefer taking their chances of getting Covid-19, wrassling their way through it, and coming out with full-fledged natural immunity, superior to the iffy immunity the vaxes confer (combined with those bonus blood clots).

There is also the matter of effective clinical early treatments for Covid-19 being suppressed by the government, the public health and medical authorities, and those dour babes on cable news. I speak (sssshhhh) of ivermectin, monoclonal antibodies, prednisone, Vitamin D, zinc, et cetera. MSNBC broadcast a story out of Kentucky Thursday about the terrible surge of Covid-19 ripping through the ICUs there. It was quite a sob story. The patients were all on ventilators. (Kentucky docs apparently haven’t heard that the ventilator routine has poor outcomes.) No mention of early clinical treatments with the inexpensive and effective ivermectin protocol. Has the information not traveled through the Cumberland Gap? Well, boo-hoo, then….

Now, something tells me that of those 80-million unvaxed Americans, most have made up their minds pretty firmly about this. “Joe Biden” speaks from the head of a government that has been lying to them about, well… just about everything, for a number of years, and this Covid-19 virus is one of the sketchiest stories that government has tried to put over —Tony Fauci funding development of the disease in a Chinese lab, and elsewhere… the shady business around the vaccine patents and the royalties from the sales of them… the spooky VAERS numbers… the testimony of quite a few medical giants warning about the vaxes…. This “hesitant” 80-million is probably going to take the sage advice of former First Lady Nancy Reagan, and just say “no.” Out of good ol’ American politeness, they may even add … thank you… no, thank you….

If “Joe Biden’s” government insists, the politeness may evaporate, and our countrypersons will walk away. From their jobs. Maybe not every single one of them, but plenty… enough of them… enough to make sure that many of the activities in America seize up, including hospitals and doctors’ practices, with nurses, technicians, and even some doctors walking away. Yes, you will be shocked to learn that even some American doctors still have an ethics module in their well-trained brains. Also, probably trucking, so that things like food and auto parts and medicines don’t get where they are needed — which is, let’s face it, every place. That could harm the US economy, for sure, but it could also harm the administration of “Joe Biden.”

Wait for it. The pin has been pulled. Watch the USA descend into its season of darkness and chaos. Then what…? Redemption is a possibility.

