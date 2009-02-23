

The public perception of the ongoing fiasco in governance has

moved from sheer, mute incomprehension to goggle-eyed panic as the

scrims of unreality peel away revealing something like a national

death-watch scene in history’s intensive care unit. Is the USA in

recession, depression, or collapse? People are at least beginning to

ask. Nature’s way of hinting that something truly creepy may be up is

when both Paul Volcker and George Soros both declare on the same day

that the economic landscape is looking darker than the Great Depression.

Those tuned into the media-waves were enchanted, in a related

instance, by Rick Santelli’s grand moment of theater in the Chicago

trader’s pit last week when he seemed to ignite the first spark of

revolution by demonstrating that bail-out fatigue had morphed into high

emotion — and that the emotion could be marshaled against public

policy. The traders in the pit on-screen seemed to color up and buzz

loudly, like ordinary grasshoppers turning into angry locusts preparing

to ravage a waiting valley. “Are you listening, President Obama?” Mr. Santelli asked portentously.

In the broad blogging margins of the web that orbit the

mainstream media like the rings of Saturn, an awful lot of reasonable

people have begun to ask whether President Obama is a stooge of

whatever remains of Wall Street, with Citigroup and Goldman Sachs’s

puppeteer, Robert Rubin, pulling strings behind an arras in the Oval

Office. Personally, I doubt it, but it is still a little hard to

understand what the President is up to. For one thing, the stimulus

package, so-called, looks more and more like national sub-prime

mortgage itself, a bad bargain made under less-than-realistic terms,

with future obligations fobbed onto whoever inhabits this corner of the

world for the next seven hundred years — and all to pay for a bunch of

granite counter-tops and flat-screen TVs.

I suppose Mr. Obama is burdened with the knowledge that the

economic truth is so much worse than he imagined back in November that

there is simply nothing to do at this point except pretend to serve up

a “tasting menu” of rescue plans in the hope that markets and

mechanisms might be conned back into compliance with our wish keep

getting something-for-nothing forever. FDR already used the fear of

fear itself trope, so Mr. O is left with little more than displaying

pluck and confidence in the face of overwhelming bad news.

The sad truth is that banking has become a Chinese fire drill — a

frantic act of futility — as insolvent companies persist in covering

up their losses in order to avoid the counter-party hell of credit

default swaps that would ring the world’s “game over” bell. This can

only go on so long. All the chatter about “nationalizing” the banks

really boils down to what kind of bankruptcy work-out will they be put

through, how destructive will the process be, and how much of the pain

can be shoved forward in time to people now in diapers and their

descendants.

Among the questions that disturb the sleep of many casual

observers is how come Mr. O doesn’t get that the conventional process

of economic growth — based, as it was, on industrial expansion via

revolving credit in a cheap-energy-resource era — is over, and why

does he keep invoking it at the podium? Dear Mr. President, you are

presiding over an epochal contraction, not a pause in the growth epic.

Your assignment is to manage that contraction in a way that does not

lead to world war, civil disorder or both. Among other things,

contraction means that all the activities of everyday life need to be

downscaled including standards of living, ranges of commerce, and

levels of governance. “Consumerism” is dead. Revolving credit is dead

— at least at the scale that became normal the last thirty years. The

wealth of several future generations has already been spent and there

is no equity left there to re-finance.

If contraction and downscaling are indeed the case, then the better question is:

why don’t we get started on it right away instead of flogging rescue

plans to restart something that is DOA? Downscaling the price of

over-priced houses would be a good place to start. This gets to the

heart of Rick Santelli’s crowd-stirring moment. Let the chumps and

weasels who over-reached take their lumps and move into rentals. Let

the bankers who parlayed these fraudulent mortgages into investment

swindles lose their jobs, surrender their perqs, and maybe even go to

jail (if attorney general Eric Holder can be induced to investigate

their deeds). No good will come of propping up the false values of

mis-priced things.

No good, in fact, will come of a campaign

to sustain the unsustainable, which is exactly what the Obama program

is starting to look like. In the folder marked “unsustainable” you can

file most of the artifacts, usufructs, habits, and expectations of

recent American life:

suburban living, credit-card spending, Happy Motoring, vacations in Las

Vegas, college education for the masses, and cheap food among them. All

these things are over. The public may suspect as much, but they can’t

admit it to themselves, and political leadership has so far declined to

speak the truth about it for them — in short, to form a useful

consensus that will allow us to move forward effectively. One of the

sad paradoxes of politics is that democracies do not seem very good at

disciplining their citizens’ behavior. The wish to please voters and

the influence of campaign money overwhelm even leaders with mature

instincts. In America’s case, this could lead to what I like to call

corn-pone Naziism a few years down the road. Someone will design snazzy

uniforms and get us all marching around to “God Bless America.” At the

point of a gun.

It’s not too late for President Obama to

start uttering these truths so that we can avoid a turn to fascism and

get on with the real business of America’s next phase of history —

living locally, working hard at things that matter, and preserving

civilized culture. What a lot of us can see now staring out of the

abyss is a new dark age. I don’t think it’s necessarily our destiny to

end up that way, but these days we’re not doing much to avoid it.

