Do you still doubt that the federal bureaucracy and the elected government parasitically attached to it seek to harm the people they rule (i.e., us) by any means necessary? They’re still pushing Covid “vaccines” in a futile effort to eliminate the control group of their massive eugenics experiment — that is, the unvaccinated, who are not getting the many vaccine-induced diseases behind the rise of all-causes mortality in people under 65.

But the vaxx scam isn’t working anymore. Too many people have already been hurt, or killed, or seen friends and relatives go down mysteriously and they’re taking a pass on any more shots. Parents have evidently seen enough to not bring their little children in for the life-altering mRNA treatments. The CDC, the FDA, and their cohorts hide their information, lie when pressed, and pretend that they are acting scientifically. But really, at this point, many public health officials must be secretly wondering how they will evade prosecution.

They won’t when fraud is proven in a court of law. Even with all the lies and redactions issued by the CDC and the FDA, the evidence is piling miles high that the Pfizer and Moderna drug trials were covered-up botches and the entire administration of the vaccine program has been an unnecessary disaster. Fraud vitiates immunity from liability. The pharma companies will go out of business and their profits will be clawed back in countless lawsuits. The drug company executives will go to prison along with Rochelle Walensky, Anthony Fauci, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, and many of their lieutenants.

My personal theory is that the Covid-19 release was wholly and entirely about getting rid of Donald Trump and nothing else, in order to protect the permanent bureaucracy, a.k.a. the deep state, which was faltering in its countless turpitudes against the people, including the FBI and DOJ’s complicity in the criminal frauds and seditions of RussiaGate, and the CIA’s complicity in the “whistleblower” shenanigans behind Trump impeachment No. 1. The “long game” in the Covid-19 scam of 2020 was obviously to set-up the loosest mail-in voting apparatus possible to enable maximum ballot fraud in that year’s elections. The catch is, the Covid-19 play did not protect the deep state; it only further demonstrated its malevolence.

“Joe Biden” — or the gang operating behind the Potemkin President — now seeks to keep some sort of public health emergency declaration in force, this time over the laughable monkeypox, to pave the way for more maximum ballot fraud via mail-in votes in the 2022 midterms. Watch as they attempt to shut down public polling places. Who will stop them? Individual state’s attorneys general could sue on the grounds of the federal government’s abrogating the states’ constitutional duty to manage their own elections. Or perhaps the states will defy the feds and just keep their polling place open, calling their bluff. What will the Federal Election Commission and AG Merrick Garland do then? Nullify the votes? (Incite a civil war?)

The regime must know that the next Congress is going to rip the face off the deep state and likely impeach “Joe Biden” for accepting bribes from countries hostile to the USA. Mr. Garland might try a maneuver to convict Hunter Biden on a Mickey Mouse tax crime in order to put all that laptop evidence under seal, but I doubt that will protect the Big Guy in an impeachment proceeding, if he lives until January. For the moment, they’ve got “JB” stuffed in a White House closet somewhere with an unshakable return of his Covid symptoms. They can only keep him out of sight so long. He’s living proof, on two cloven feet, that Covid vaccines don’t work, and that sort of screws their whole pooch.

The Party of Chaos is otherwise basking in the glow of victory from Senate passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, an all-out assault on the American public, which said public is already well onto. It’s yet another demonstration that legislation accomplishes the opposite of what its name declares its intentions to be. Reduce inflation caused by exorbitant government spending with a whole lot more government spending (of money that isn’t there)? Yeah, that’ll work, I’m sure (not). Double the size of the IRS in order to amp up harassment of the party’s political adversaries? I’ll tell you why that won’t work out as planned: The IRS will get 85,000 “diversity, inclusion, and equity” hires, meaning new dimensions in institutional incompetence and torpor.

As for “climate action,” expect only further economic destruction, probably deliberate and certainly idiotic. It’s not feasible financially, even with subsidies, to switch-out all the internal combustion cars and trucks for electric vehicles, which would have to run on power generated at its source mainly by natural gas and coal. Nor, on the other hand, can the federal government make oil more affordable. Rather, Americans will just have to drop-out from mass motoring and long-range trucking, which implies major changes in our living arrangements. That is exactly what’s actually happening now, by the way.

Most of these coming changes are beyond the control of government. They are historically emergent — the zeitgeist is in charge of them, not “Joe Biden” or Pete Buttigieg. The cheap energy age is over, and that salient fact will determine most of what happens going forward, including the inability of overgrown central governments to manage anything competently. The more grandiose their attempted work-arounds look, the more certainly they’ll fail. And, as that happens, government at the gigantic scale will shed legitimacy.