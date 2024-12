Bantam 1987

Another favorite. The story takes place from dawn until late at night on Halloween in an upstate New York town and revolves sort of cinematically around the lives of four characters in their 30s — all men — who are colliding with the task of finally growing up one way or another. A serious tale, but full of funny gags and clever scenes. Strangers keep optioning it for the movies but it hasn’t been made into one yet.

