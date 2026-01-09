Clusterfuck Nation

Rich Mohlmann
9h

Jim always makes it sound so promising, but then the GOP gets in the way of itself.

Skenny
9h

There are some instances where police go overboard with their authority, and do not exhaust possibilities for de-escalation before resorting to lethal force. It happens.

But the "'macro" situation involving ICE is a response to the unprecedented invasion of illegal and criminal immigrants sponsored, supported, and encouraged by the previous federal government, Obama/Biden/Harris chief among them. ICE agents are doing and attempting to do the job that a majority of Americans expect them to do. That's a critical piece of the equation here.

These agitators are an extremely vocal minority, arguing for the continuation of illegal activity, and committing crimes (including obstruction) while doing so. They become criminals and support criminals.

In recent instances, such as Renee Good in Minneapolis, agitators show up in order to agitate. Local politicians encourage them to violence. Renee Good escalated. Other agitators escalate, jumping in front of vehicles, throwing bricks, screaming hysterically, and even trying to "dox" agents. MSM supports them and the politicians use them. It's not law enforcement that is initiating/perpetuating escalation.

If Renee Good was my daughter, sister, friend, I would have told her to find another way to vent frustration than breaking the law to interfere with enforcement of laws that most people support. She engaged in a loser's game. She lost.

