For the moment, the trend seems pretty clear. Money from far and wide rushes into the US stock markets because every other conceivable place to stash money produces no return, no interest, no increase, at a time when the value of central bank currencies is slip-slidin’ somewhere south of Palookaville. The rush into equities gooses equities increasing the rush, goosing the goose. Consider, however, that trends by their nature must last longer than the moment to be trends in the first place. One thing you can be sure of: the trend will end.

Another region of the trend concerns the recent peculiar behavior of gold and silver. Fear and greed may rule the trade in paper instruments, but something else rules the trade in hard metals: uncertainty. These days the uncertainty is very keen, not so much about the direction of the trade in paper – because the trend is up, up, and away – but whether the placeholders for the paper are for real, or whether you get to keep any of them when the dust settles at every dust-up. Markets can go wither they will, but it’s another matter when the government slams on capital controls and you can’t move your money or redeem it from your account.

With the precedent of Cyprus now established (never mind MF Global), you’d think people all over the planet would be buying gold and silver as stores of value without counterparty risk, but the price keeps slowly sinking. I don’t think it’s because of the much chattered-about threat of confiscation. The US government could not be dumb enough to try to pull an FDR-style gold grab. This is a different land than it was in 1933. The people who hold gold are exactly the same people who are very heavily armed, and just because the Department of Homeland Security supposedly has been buying up all the ammo on God’s green earth, virtually all the people who are heavily armed are already heavily stocked up on ammo, too, and have quite enough to start an insurrection if the treasury agents come calling for their life savings.

Though I’m generally allergic to conspiracy theories, it smells like someone is engineering the downward behavior of the metals. The central banks of the US and Europe have a big incentive for driving the price down: it makes their currencies look stronger – despite the universal QE policies designed to make them actually weaker. That is, it gives the appearance that QE is not doing exactly what it is intended to do: wage currency war by driving down the value of money and incidentally inflating away the cost of debt denominated in these currencies.

I think the Federal Reserve and its TBTF cronies will succeed in driving the price of gold down, perhaps as far as the $1350 range, for a while (a moment, let’s say). But by the time it gets there they will have completely wrecked the economies they pretend to represent, and driven many citizens into penury. Now, consider that hyperinflation is always a rather sudden phenomenon. When it comes on, it comes fast and hard, by the day and then the hour. The Fed and its handmaidens will not be able to control it when it happens, because it will spring from all their previous actions, including the concealment of the loss of value of the dollar via manipulation of the gold and silver markets – and Ben Bernanke can’t pretend that his helicopter is a time machine. There will be no going back to undo what he’s already done. That’s the point where you will see the price of gold very quickly head toward $3,500 or even $10,000 and beyond, depending on the damage done and the oafishness of the political response. QE to infinity really translates into dollar wreckage to infinity.

History will record that this crisis of confidence in money was brought on by men who stupidly refused to acknowledge that the terms of daily human existence had changed in 2013. We could save the country and fashion a new economy appropriate to the new era of contraction, but it wouldn’t look much like what you see out there now. It would be all about empty highways and empty WalMarts and people turning their energies elsewhere, to their communities, workshops, homesteads, and main streets. We’ll get to that place, but the journey to it will be dark and lonely since it will be accomplished by individuals bravely venturing where no politician dares to speak of, and the lonely individuals will receive no support from their culture or any of the authorities who play at political leadership.

There could well come a time, though, when those authorities will be disgraced, dragged down, and trampled, and I would tremble to be there on that dreadful day. That will be the day that the ultimate TV reality show debuts. Call it: Waterboarding the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. When elites circulate, things get messy.

____________________________________

For a complete list of books by James Howard Kunstler and purchase links, CLICK HERE.