What a fatal mistake, allowing Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) to make himself the face of the Democratic Party. They would have been better off with another scion of Hollywood: the Phantom of the Opera. This grubby seditionist has marched the party into a wilderness of deceit and knavery that taints them all, and when this grotesque impeachment episode is over, a new chapter of consequences will open that should leave the party for dead.

It’s hard to think of a more loathsome figure in US political history than Adam Schiff. General James Wilkinson? Senator Theodore Bilbo? Benjamin “Pitchfork” Tillman? Joseph McCarthy? Hillary Clinton? And that doesn’t count the mere rogues and rascals like Huey Long, Boss Tweed, and George Wallace. A universe of chaos lurks behind Mr. Schiff’s slick Tinseltown façade. The impeachment he led was crippled from the start with violations of process and errors of logic of exactly the kind that drives his party’s Woke hysteria with its assaults on free speech, its vicious “cancel” culture, its reckless race-hatred, its depraved Transsexual Reading Hours, and its neurotic obsession with Russian phantoms — a matrix of beliefs that would embarrass a conclave of medieval necromancers.

Of course, the impeachment was just the latest sortie in a three-year campaign to confound and conceal the arrant misdeeds of a network of government employees in the Departments of State and Justice, the FBI, the CIA, and the remnants of Barack Obama’s White House, who are all connected and all liable for prosecution, not to mention characters in congress such as the co-seditionist Mark Warner (D-VA), who trafficked the Steele dossier around official Washington.

The “Whistleblower” in the current impeachment fiasco was a CIA agent and John Brennan protégé who had worked for Joe Biden both in the US and on trips to Ukraine when he was detailed to the Obama White House. Hunter Biden was known to be a dangerous abscess of grift years before Mr. Trump ever rode down that fabled golden escalator, and the “WB” was present for White House meetings with Ukrainian officials when embarrassing questions about Burisma and the Bidens came up. His supposed right to anonymity is fairytale and the time is not far off when he’ll have to answer for his deeds, whether it’s in a Senate committee or a grand jury.

The Intel Inspector General who ushered him into the spotlight, Michael Atkinson, was chief counsel to the same DOJ officials who signed phony FISA warrants and who ramped up both the dishonest “Crossfire Hurricane” scam and its two-year continuation as the Mueller Special Counsel investigation. All of this activity involved the same gang of top FBI officials, DOJ lawyers, and Lawfare intriguers. It has obviously been a broad attempt to overthrow a president by any means, including plenty of collusion with foreign governments. In a truly just society, this ring would be busted under federal RICO and conspiracy raps, and perhaps they will be.

You can see the next installment taking shape through the last stages of the impeachment fog. Both Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader “Chuck” Schumer have declared that “acquittal is meaningless.” Somebody ought to inform them that the hole they want to keep digging is the Democratic Party’s grave. Can there be no Democrats who are nauseated by what has gone down in their name, who understand the damage that has been wreaked by their own leaders, who are sick of re-investing in falsehoods and perfidy?

I guess we’ll find out if the impeachment concludes as expected. If, by some fluke, it happens to proceed to witnesses, the Democrats will rue the day — or the weeks ensuing. They have one hole-card to play: the Joker, John Bolton. Bring him on, I say. The result will be exactly the sort of four-flush that is the specialty of their game. Then let the defense press the appearance of the “Whistleblower” and those connected to him. In the highest kind of court, which this is, is it possible that a defendant will not be allowed to face his accuser? I can’t see any possible legal grounds for that. And if, by some act of legal black magic he is excluded, there is enough to unpack between his confederates and Adam Schiff to not only unravel the premises of the impeachment case, but also pull out the key threads in the greater tapestry of sedition and official criminality dating back to before the election of 2016.

As to the election of 2020, the Democrats are trying like hell to set the stage for disputing and negating it. In fact, that has mostly been the hidden agenda behind this hot mess of an impeachment. They will at least attempt to litigate it into a dangerous state of irresolution. Wouldn’t that be grand? When that happens, Civil War Two begins in earnest.

Note: in an earlier edition, I identified Mr. Schumer as “majority” leader of the Senate when he is minority leader. Early a.m brain fart…

