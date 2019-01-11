Clusterfuck Nation

Chuck and Nancy coming onto the TV audience as “Mommy and Daddy” Tuesday night was a nice gag, putting the “nanny” into the Nanny State, which is getting more and more like the Tranny State — the Deep State in drag. Will the supply of “undocumented” nannies be cut off to the Creative Classniks of Brooklyn and Pacific Heights? That is the question. Not this silly-ass debate over The Wall. Who is going to watch the kids while we’re out enjoying the pickled squid tentacles at Karumazushi? How about the NSA? They’re watching everything and everyone else.

Despite the antics of all the CNN “panelists” with their hair on fire over The Wall, the public now surely gets the actual drift of the situation: The Left does not want to regulate comings-and-goings along the US-Mexico border. Not the least little bit. The reason is well-understood too: the DNC views everyone coming across as a potential constituent, as well as a household employee. The craven Republicans in congress have hardly peeped up on the subject, either, with sheep’s eyes on the Hispanic voter bloc. So, it’s up to the Ballbuster-in-Chief — a.k.a. the Golden Golem of Greatness — to draw a line in the sand of the Sonoran Desert.

“Something there is that doesn’t love a wall,” wrote America’s flinty old poet, Robert Frost, who read another poem that chilly January day so long ago at John Kennedy’s inauguration called The Gift Outright, saying, “The land was ours before we were the land’s….” Wow and whoa! If the old bird said that today, he’d get a “guidance” warning letter from the Justice Department’s Division of Civil Rights and Rachel Maddow’s lovely adams apple would bob out of control while she screeched “Racist! Racist!” The Nobel Laureate Bob Dylan put it nicely, too: “Things have changed…” he said.

Unstated in the barrage of talking points is this tactical consideration: Chuck and Nancy, in their calculated intransigence, are maneuvering to create an impeachable offense against Mr. Trump the moment he moves to declare an “emergency” and grabs some money from an executive agency cash-box to commence his wall-building. The matter would go directly to the federal Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals — which will rule against Mr. Trump — and we’ll be off to the impeachment races. It might be too much to assume that Mr. Trump talked to a few lawyers about this, but who knows what goes on beneath the glittering golden halo?

Backstage, the Democratic Party might be getting a little nervous about the Mueller Investigation, now that the only evidence for “collusion with Russia” points to Mrs. Clinton, the DNC, and Barack Obama — and there is lots and lots of hard evidence for that, already catalogued and filed. At some point there will be a court proceeding over these things, even if it takes place in the US Senate in an impeachment trial, and some jury is going to have to see all that evidence. So far, Mr. Mueller has managed to ignore it, but that might change when William Barr is sworn in as Attorney General in a few weeks — though Barr and Mueller are reported to be very close friends. It’s the Swamp, after all, a steaming hotbed of treachery. Anyway, there are many other federal attorneys at the DOJ who have nothing to do with, and no obligation to, Mr. Mueller, and they may have a different view of the goings-on in RussiaGate these past two years.

Personally, I think Mr. Mueller and a number of his colleagues will have to answer to grand juries themselves in the months ahead. A worm is turning deep under the Deep State. As soon as the imbecile Jerrold Nadler, Chair of the House Judiciary Committee, pounds his gavel to commence the impeachment hearings, the next move of the Ballbuster-in-Chief may be to insert an “all-is-lost” moment in the Democratic Party’s lame script. He still hasn’t declassified and released reams of currently redacted documents from the two-year orgy of seditious emails and memos in the DOJ lockbox. And with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein departing momentarily — a negotiated withdrawal, in my opinion, with a get-out-of-jail-free card in the bargain — the path to real transparency in these opaque matters may finally be cleared. And Mr. Rosenstein may, ironically, be the only Mueller Team associate who ends up not being indicted. What a crafty rascal he must be!

Those who don’t believe in walls also apparently don’t believe in boundaries of any kind, including the line between right and wrong, legal and illegal. Without boundaries, there are no rules, especially the rule of law, in the land where, lately, anything goes and nothing matters. Clown though he be in so many ways, it ends up being Mr. Trump’s duty to assert that boundaries matter.

