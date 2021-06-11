Syllogism: Dr. Tony Fauci says he is The Science… Dr. Tony Fauci lied to the nation early and often about his relationship with the Wuhan lab and his role in the development of the Covid-19 virus… therefore, The Science is a liar! Say what…? Yet another revered institution bites the dust! At this rate, will America ever be able to get its mind right?

Let’s face it: the government has done everything wrong around the Covid-19 episode from the start, and continues to this day. For a whole year since the outbreak, The Science (Dr. Fauci) managed to evade and bury the fact that he helped fund the gain-of-function (GOF) research of a bio-weapon for China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA). The Science (Dr. Fauci) hid the fact that Dr. Fauci knew as early as 2012 that an Asian bat virus was in GOF development. In October, 2014, the Obama regime declared an official pause on funding for GOF research on influenza, MERS, and SARS viruses (though the Pentagon secretly kept funneling money into it). The Science (Dr. Fauci) got the official pause lifted on January 7, 2017, eleven days before Mr. Trump’s inauguration, unbeknownst to Mr. Trump. Development of the enhanced SARS Covid-19 variant disease continued.

In February, 2020, The Science (Dr. Fauci) said stringent travel restrictions imposed on inbound flights from China were irrelevant because “you can’t keep out the entire world.” In May 2021, The New York Times reported: 430,000 people had traveled from China to the US since the COVID-19 outbreak in early 2020. Nearly 40,000 arrived in the two months even after Mr. Trump issued travel restrictions. Say what, plus huh…? How’d that happen? Not to mention the flights of Chinese nationals all over the rest of the world. Kind of seems like a “super-spreader” operation, don’t you think? Where was The Science on that? (We know where “Joe Biden” was on it — he said travel restrictions were “racist.”)

So, Covid-19 gets traction in the USA around January, 2020. The Science (Dr. Fauci) tells the people not to wear masks. Then The Science (Dr. Fauci) changes its mind and insists that people wear masks… then double masks. The Science (Dr. Fauci) promotes lockdowns of social and business activities. America obeys. Millions of businesses shut down, go bust. Millions of incomes are lost. Great chains of mortgages, rents, loans and financial obligations are suspended (but creditors are hung out to dry). Marriages collapse under the strain. Households dissolve. The US economy rots.

The Science (Dr. Fauci) makes the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test standard for diagnosing Covid-19, but calibrates the cycle threshold, either stupidly or on purpose, in such a way that it produces tons of false positives. The government gives higher cash subsidies to hospitals based on Covid-19 deaths, so that even motorcycle fatalities are declared Covid-19 deaths if the patient’s body tests positive on its way to the morgue. Was this a Covid-19 pandemic or a PCR pandemic?

After Mr. Trump says he’s learned that the old reliable anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine can help with treatment of the virus, The Science (Dr. Fauci) tells America that it’s not so and to ignore the president. Months later, news comes out that the common old, reliable, antiparasitic drug Ivermectin can effectively treat Covid-19 along with vitamin-D and zinc, and even works as a prophylactic against it (and also that, by the way, hydroxychloroquine does help in early treatment). The Science (Dr. Fauci) tells America to ignore that, too, and instead wait for vaccines in development.

In late 2020, big pharma companies start releasing mRNA compounds they call “vaccines.” They are not egg-zackly vaccines in the standard sense of what vaccines have been since the British doctor Edward Jenner first inoculated humans for smallpox in 1796 using a weaker cowpox live virus. The Covid-19 “vaccines” are miracles of genetic engineering. They deliver instructions via a lipid nano-particle for the body to manufacture spike proteins of the kind that form the corona of Covid-19, which, in turn prompts the immune system to fight the virus. Sweet!

Except they have not gone through the years-long trials usually required by the FDA. By spring of 2021, evidence emerges that the spike protein may have some toxic properties of its own. Uh-oh. It seems to interfere with women’s reproductive functions; it attacks the epithelial lining of blood vessels; it appears to induce blood clotting that can lead to strokes and infarction; it can produce neurological disorders; it gets into other organs and messes with them…. Yikes!

Ordinarily, vaccines that produce a very few cases of dangerous side-effects are held back from distribution. But under the emergency declaration for Covid-19, the mRNA “vaccines” are proffered even more aggressively. Through May, 2021, The Science (Dr. Fauci) presses to “vaccinate” as many Americans as can possibly be rounded up, including people who have recovered from Covid-19 and have developed their own natural antibodies. Lately, The Science (Dr. Fauci) has militated for children and teenagers to get “vaccinated.”

Only, now it turns out that scores of “vaccinated” young people are showing up with inflammation of the heart muscle (myocarditis), otherwise extremely rare in that demographic. Say what, plus huh, plus WTF?

Does it not seem as if The Science (Dr. Fauci) has lurched from one blunder to the next, while also withholding the truth from the public, lying about the origin of the disease, and its (his) role in the development of the “vaccines,” and now rather desperately, it seems, trying to cover its (his) ass?

What does “Joe Biden” & Co. do about The Science (Dr. Fauci) now? More and more, it (he) looks like an albatross the size of Rodan the Flying Reptile around Mr. B’s withered neck. But if they throw it (him) to the wolves, they can no longer use Mr. Trump as the whipping boy for all the damage wreaked by Covid-19 and the government’s response to it (not to mention its role in creating the goshdarn thing.)

I guess we’ll have to stand by on all that. For the moment, “Joe Biden” is overseas, dazzling the leaders of foreign lands with his charm and perspicacity. I wonder if he’s heard the new caution from the CDC that people who have been “vaccinated” should not fly in airplanes for more than four hours at a time due to the possibility of developing harmful blood clots (deep vein thrombosis) at altitude. “Joe Biden” suffered a cranial aneurysm, 1988, requiring a 13-hour brain surgery. “Joe Biden” has been vaccinated. Just sayin’.

This blog is sponsored this week by Vaulted, an online mobile web app for investing in allocated and deliverable physical gold. To learn more visit: Kunstler.com/vaulted

Your Spring Reading ! ! !

Click here for Autographed Copies from Battenkill Books

Click here to order from Amazon

More Great Reading!

At Ponsonby Hall, a new Hampshire prep school for screw-ups, things are far from all right.

“Audaciously hilarious”

$7.00 — Cheap! Buy!

(Read Excerpt)

A child is born… but not exactly the way he thought it happened. And now he must leave home at Christmas time. $7.50 — Cheap! Buy!

Something Strange is going on at Camp Timahoe in Lost Indian, Vermont, summer of 1962.

“Rollicking fun”

$7.50 — Cheap! Buy!

(Read Excerpt)

New Paintings by JHK 2020

Other Books by JHK

The World Made By Hand Series:

Book 1:



Book 2:



Book 3:





Book 4:



Support this blog by visiting Jim’s Patreon Page