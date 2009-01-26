Just as Mr. Obama has danced into the oval

office, we’ve arrived at a moment when a lot of people have a hard time

imagining the future. This includes especially the mainstream media,

which has reached a state of zombification parallel to that of the

banks. But even in the mighty blogosphere, with its thousands of voices

unconstrained by craven advertisers or pandering managing editors, the

view forward dims as a dark and ominous fog rolls over the landscape of

possibilities.

For at least a year several story-lines have

been slugging it out inconclusively for supremacy of the Web-waves. The

main event has been the Deflationists versus the Inflationists. The

first group basically says that so much “money” is being welshed out of

existence that it dwarfs the new “money” being shoveled into existence

in the form of bail-outs, tarps, and office re-decoration stipends. The

Deflationists see the tattered remnants of the consumer credit economy

auguring ever deeper into a hole until it is buried so far down that

all the back-hoes ever sold will not be able to dig it out. The

competing Inflationists say that the massive truckloads of shoveled-in

“money” will soon overtake vanishing “wealth” and, in the process, make

the US dollar worthless.

Some of us see both outcomes in sequence:

the deflationary “work out” of bad debt currently underway — of loans

that will will never be paid back, of acronymic paper securities

revealed as frauds, of “non-performing” contracts entering the swamps

of foreclosure, of banks pretending to still exist, of hallucinated

“wealth” rushing into the cosmic worm-hole of oblivion — can only go

for so long before everyone who can go broke will go broke. Then, just

as we find ourselves a nation of empty pockets, the tsunami of

shoveled-in “money” designed to “reboot the consumer” (created not from

productive activity but just printed recklessly), will start churning

through the “economy,” chasing products and commodities that became

scarce during the deflationary phase — and the result is

hyper-inflation, the eraser of debt, destroyer of fortunes, and suicide

pill of feckless governments.

I guess the basic difference is

that the hardcore Deflationists seem to think that their process can go

on forever. The society just gets poorer and poorer until we’re back at

something like a scene out of Pieter Bruegel the Elder. The

Inflationists see a fork in the road leading to more overt destruction,

especially political turmoil as a lot of negative emotion joins the

work-out orgy and overwhelms government.

But in this moment, the week after a new president’s inauguration,

the deadly fog has rolled in and absolutely everyone dreads what lurks

on the other side of it, without being able to discern the path through

it. For example, the “bail-out fatigue” being reported suggests that

congress may just call a halt to money-shoveling. Where would that

leave Mr. Obama’s urgent call for “stimulus?” Not to mention further

TARP injections for redecorating bank offices.

I’ve been skeptical of the “stimulus” as sketched out so far,

aimed at refurbishing the infrastructure of Happy Motoring. To me, this

is the epitome of a campaign to sustain the unsustainable — since

car-dependency is absolutely the last thing we need to shore up and

promote. I haven’t heard any talk so far about promoting walkable

communities, or any meaningful plan to get serious about fixing

passenger rail and integral public transit. Has Mr. Obama’s circle lost

sight of the fact that we import more than two-thirds of the oil we

use, even during the current price hiatus? Or have they forgotten how

vulnerable this leaves us to the slightest geopolitical spasm in such

stable oil-exporting nations as Nigeria, Mexico, Venezuela, Libya,

Algeria, Columbia, Iran, and the Middle East states? And we’re going to

rescue ourselves by driving cars?

I know it is difficult for Americans at every level to imagine a

different way-of-life, but we’d better start tuning up our

imaginations, because endless motoring is not our destiny anymore. The

message has not moved from the grassroots up, and so at this perilous

stage the message had better come from the top down. Mr. Obama needs to

go on TV and tell the American public that were done cruisin’ for

burgers. He could do that by drastically reviving his stimulus proposal

as it currently stands.

Putting aside whether this “stimulus” represents reckless

money-printing in an insolvent society, let’s just take it at

face-value and ask where the “money” might be better directed:

—

We have to rehabilitate thousands of downtowns all over the nation to

accommodate the new re-scaled edition of local and regional trade that

will follow the death of national chain-store retail of the WalMart

ilk. Reactivated town centers and Main Streets are indispensable

features of walkable communities. The Congress for the New Urbanism (CNU.org)

ought to be consulted on the procedures for accomplishing this and for

rehabilitating the traditional neighborhoods connected to our Main

Streets.

— We have to reform food production

(a.k.a. “farming”). Petro-dependent agri-biz will go the same way as

the chain stores. Its equations will fail, especially in a

credit-strapped society. That piece of the picture is so dire right

now, as we prepare for the planting season, that many crops may not be

put in for lack of front-money. This portends, at least, much higher

food prices at the end of the year, if not outright scarcities and

shortages. And the new government wants to gold-plate highway off-ramps

instead? Earth to Rahm Emanuel: screw your head back on.

—

As mentioned above, we have to get passenger rail going again because

the airlines are going to die the next time there is an uptick in oil

prices, or a spot shortage of oil. Let’s not be too grandiose and

attempt to build expensive high-speed or mag-lev networks — certainly

not right now — because they require entirely new track systems. Let’s

fix those regular tracks already out there, rusting in the rain, or

temporarily replaced by bike trails.

Those are three biggies for moment and enough to keep this society

busy for a couple of years. But more to the point of this blog,

observers of all stripes are having trouble imagining any way out of

our multiple predicaments. All the possible actions tried so far have

have seemed absurd. Why even try to prop up inflated house values when

the single most crucial need in this sector is for house prices to

return to parity with incomes so the shrinking pool of ordinary people

still employed can begin to think about buying one? Well, the obvious

explanation is that politicians can’t bear the pain of watching mass

foreclosures and the ruination of families. This is pretty

understandable, and it is tragic indeed. Frankly, I don’t know of any

political narcotic that can mitigate the pain that results from having

made poor choices in life — even if those choices were promoted and

reinforced by the mighty ideology of “American Dreaming.” Anyway, the

foreclosures are well underway now, and perhaps the salient question is

how long will the public’s fury remain constrained while they hear

about Wall Street executives buying $80,000 area rugs? Surely there is

a tipping point of collective distress that is not too far from where

we’re at now.

In the realm of TARPS and other continued

bail-outs aimed at the banks, the car-makers, and a host of other

corporate special pleaders, I wonder if we have already reached the

saturation point. But opinion on the Web is starkly divided and a prime

manifestation is the debate over whether it was a terrible blunder or

the right thing to let Lehman Brothers sink into bankruptcy. Both sides

make valid arguments, but virtually all the other super-banks right now

have lurched to death’s door and we have no clear guidance on what we

should do about them. Each one is touted as “too big to fail,” as well

as being interlocked with the others on credit default swaps that would

bring them all crashing down if one counter party truly failed. It

seems to me that this is what lies at the heart of the present

situation. Nobody I’ve encountered in the sphere of opinion-and-comment

thinks that these banks will survive, and this outcome beats a short

path to the conclusion that the entire banking system is fatally ill —

leading directly to a super-major crisis of political economy in which

the whole reeking, leaking system just crashes. I think this is what

lies behind Mr. Obama’s appeals for very urgent action.

But then we’re back to square one: nobody, including Mr. O

himself, has really proposed a set of actions that have not already

been tried in the way of money-shoveling. So this will be a week in

which, perhaps, some wise and intrepid figures — perhaps even the

president — will articulate something we haven’t heard before, perhaps

even something like bearing our hardships bravely. It’ll be a very

interesting week, I’m sure.

____________________________________

My 2008 novel of the post-oil future, World Made By Hand, is available in paperback at all booksellers.