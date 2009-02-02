“We will not apologize for our way of life….”

This unfortunate phrase from President Obama’s otherwise sturdy

inaugural address, echoed through my mind last week as I cruised the

suburban outlands of Montgomery, Alabama. All the usual commercial

furnishings of consumerist America hugged the flattish ochre and

dusty-green landscape of played-out cotton fields where thirty feet of

topsoil has washed away in the two hundred years since the mainly

English settlers shoved out the native Alabamu, Coosa, and Tallapoosa.

Along the low horizon, mall followed strip mall followed “lifestyle

center,” book-ending the “one house” failed subdivisions of otherwise

empty unsold lots in a cavalcade of floundering enterprise. It seemed

at times as if the terrain was a kind of sea-like expanse, and all the

retail boxes ghost ships drifting to oblivion.

They say that the banks have stopped calling in their loans on the

commercial real estate, even though the owners of the malls and strip

malls have arrived firmly in default. Calling in the loans would only

pin another horrifying liability on the banks’ balance sheets. So all

parties join in a game of “pretend,” that nothing has really happened

to the fundamental equations of business life. Something similar goes

on at the next level down, where the tenants of the malls and strip

malls sink deeper into rent arrears every month, and the eviction

process is simply postponed, while the stores themselves put off paying

their vendors and suppliers – as the whole system, the whole way of

life, enters upon a circle-jerk of mutual denial in a last desperate

effort to forestall the mandates of reality .

How long will these games go on? This is the primary question that

haunts the republic as we wait for new TARPS, and “bad banks,” economic

stimulus packages, infrastructure renewal roll-outs, and other policy

life-lines thrown out in guarded hopefulness to haul America out of a

ditch.

The center of Montgomery was instructive, too. Not unlike any

other city in the USA (pop. about 200,000), the former main artery of

downtown commerce – Dexter Avenue, rolling out like a red carpet below

the state capitol hill, where Martin Luther King’s early career kicked

off in a modest red brick church, and where Rosa Parks famously refused

to move to the back of her bus – this “main street” presented a sad

sequence of empty shopfronts interrupted here and there by rather

creepy amateur murals depicting the cruelties of slavery, as if a

remonstrance to the politicos up the hill. Most of the buildings lining

the avenue still stood burdened by the clownish facade re-doos and

ghastly claddings of the 1950s, which had replaced the ordered

classical-vernacular decorum of the original 19th century frontages.

Once the malls had landed in the old cotton fields, and MLK moved on to

Atlanta, Dexter Avenue was just left to rot in the memory trunk.

Here and there around the rest of the downtown, other weird

experiments in American post-war anti-urbanism presented themselves,

most notably a “building” designed to look like a small-scaled Death

Star, all black reflective glass, canted concrete and steel walls –

which turned out to belong to Morris Dees’ renowned Southern Poverty

Law Center — deployed directly across the street from the modest white

clapboard-with-green-shutters house once occupied by Jefferson Davis

after Richmond fell and the Confederate leadership skeedaddled further

south. There were a few recently-built government towers that looked

like Nascar trophies. But the rest of the downtown – the parts not

dedicated to surface parking – was the ubiquitous array of muffler

shops, or restaurants and churches that looked like muffler shops.

With the city center thus nearly dead, and the asteroid belt of

malls and strips on their knees financially, this emblematic sunbelt

metro area finds itself in a pickle. Cotton being well-past decline,

and having wrecked the soil, the “new” economy of recent decades

dedicated itself to building car-dependent air-conditioned suburban

sprawl – the perceived perfect antidote to a previous economic order

based on serfdom, hook-worm, and inescapable heat. That now-not-so-new

economy of sprawl, in turn, has come to a screeching halt, as a cruel

destiny threw sand in the mechanisms of reliably cheap oil and

revolving credit, and the gears seized up. A mood of ominous watching

and waiting pervaded the city, but many of the movers-and-shakers had

pinned their hopes on the chance that Mr. Obama’s stimulus bill would

allow them to commence building a new freeway to the ocean on the

Florida panhandle.

My journey continued on the Jesus-haunted blue highways, to that

selfsame place, Walton County, Florida, where some of the most famous

experiments in the New Urbanism were conducted beginning in the 1980s

with the new town of Seaside. I had been there many times over the

years, and I was called down to get a prize in the service of the

movement, but it was a little disconcerting to see how the build-out

had progressed.

The Seaside experiment began very modestly as the idea for a

bohemian village of architects and artists in what was then an almost

empty quarter of piney woods owned by the St Joe timber company.

Seaside was designed so beautifully that it attracted the attention of

every thoracic surgeon and corporate lawyer between Nashville and New

Orleans, and pretty soon Seaside became the Riviera of the sunbelt’s

economic elite – and came in for gales of criticism for becoming that.

The newer houses and commercial structures grew ever grander, as a

Boomer generation status competition ramped up into the new millennium.

Several more, ever-grander New Urbanist towns sprouted along the

adjacent beaches, some of the most recent composed of immense mansions

embarrassing in their opulence. The outcome was a little scary,

especially now that the fortunes behind many of these mansions may be

threatened by the multiplying fiascos of finance and economy

overspreading the nation like a vicious plague.

The New Urbanists had not set out to build monuments to

Yuppie-Boomer consumerism, but a peculiar destiny shoved them into that

role for a while – even while they toiled elsewhere around the nation

to reform town planning laws and generally provide an antidote to the

fatal cultural cancer of sprawl, that is, of a settlement pattern

guaranteed to comprehensively bankrupt our society. Anyway, the

collapse of the housing bubble has affected the New Urbanists’

business, too, and this may turn out to be a very good thing because

they can put aside the distractions of building very grand places to

sop up ill-gotten wealth and focus on the issues that Mr. Obama’s

people should have been paying attention to all along, namely, how are

we going to reform the way we live in this country and what will be the

physical manifestation of how we live in the decades to come.

The New Urbanists have preached for years that conventional

suburbia would fail America in the long run, and that we’d have to

prepare for this failure by restoring traditional modes of occupying

the landscape. So far, the Obama team has not been willing to identify

the suburban system as the heart of our economic problem. They can’t

recognize it for what it truly is: a living arrangement with no future

– and an economic, ecological, and spiritual disaster. It is, of

course, the primary reason why we find ourselves in the deadly

predicament of importing over two-thirds of the oil we use every day.

But then, more than half the population lives the suburban way

of life, with its deadly mortgage traps, its mandatory motoring, and

its civic disengagements. Nobody in power dares tell the truth: that we

can’t live this way anymore.

But there are scores of places like Montgomery, Alabama, and

thousands of traditional main street small towns that are sitting out

there waiting to be re-activated. We need to do this much more than we

need to build new freeways to the beach. Suburbia is not going to be

abandoned overnight (even if it fails logistically and economically !)

but we have got to arrive at a consensus about rehabilitating our

forsaken small cities and small towns. The New Urbanists have gathered,

organized, and codified all the principle and methodology needed to

carry out this campaign. This should be their moment. Mr. Obama and his

team should get with the program.

