

Venturing out each day into this land of strip malls, freeways,

office parks, and McHousing pods, one can’t help but be impressed at

how America looks the same as it did a few years ago, while seemingly

overnight we have become another country. All the old mechanisms that

enabled our way of life are broken, especially endless revolving

credit, at every level, from household to business to the banks to the

US Treasury.

Peak energy has combined with the diminishing returns of over-investments in complexity

to pull the “kill switch” on our vaunted “way of life” — the set of

arrangements that we won’t apologize for or negotiate. So, the big

question before the nation is: do we try to re-start the whole smoking, creaking hopeless, futureless machine? Or do we start behaving differently?

The attempted re-start of revolving debt consumerism is an

exercise in futility. We’ve reached the limit of being able to create

additional debt at any level without causing further damage, additional

distortions, and new perversities of economy (and of society, too). We

can’t raise credit card ceilings for people with no ability make

monthly payments. We can’t promote more mortgages for people with no

income. We can’t crank up a home-building industry with our massive

inventory of unsold, and over-priced houses built in the wrong places.

We can’t ramp back up the blue light special shopping fiesta. We can’t

return to the heyday of Happy Motoring, no matter how many bridges we

fix or how many additional ring highways we build around our

already-overblown and over-sprawled metroplexes. Mostly, we can’t

return to the now-complete “growth” cycle of “economic expansion.”

We’re done with all that. History is done with our doing that, for now.

So far — after two weeks in office — the Obama team seems bent

on a campaign to sustain the unsustainable at all costs, to attempt to

do all the impossible things listed above. Mr. Obama is not the only

one, of course, who is invoking the quest for renewed “growth.” This is

a tragic error in collective thinking. What we really face is a

comprehensive contraction in our activities, especially the scale of

our activities, and the pressing need to readjust the systems of

everyday life to a level of decreased complexity.

For instance, the myth that we can become “energy independent and

yet remain car-dependent is absurd. In terms of liquid fuels, we’re

simply trapped. We import two-thirds of the oil we use and there is

absolutely no chance that drill-drill-drilling (or any other scheme)

will change that. The public and our leaders can not face the reality

of this. The great wish for “alternative” liquid fuels (bio fuels,

algae excreta) will never be anything more than a wish at the scales

required, and the parallel wish to keep all our cars running by other

means — hydrogen fuel cells, electric motors — is equally idle and

foolish. We cannot face the mandate of reality, which is to do

everything possible to make our living places walkable, and connect

them with public transit. The stimulus bills in congress clearly

illustrate our failure to understand the situation.

The attempt to restart “consumerism” will be equally

disappointing. It was a manifestation of the short peak energy decades

of history, and now that we’re past peak energy, it’s over. That

seventy percent of the economy is over, especially the part that

allowed people to buy stuff with no money. From now on people will have

to buy stuff with money they earn and save, and they will be buying a

lot less stuff. For a while, a lot of stuff will circulate through the

yard sales and Craigslist, and some resourceful people will get busy

fixing broken stuff that still has value. But the other infrastructure

of shopping is toast, especially the malls, the strip malls, the real

estate investment trusts that own it all, many of the banks that lent

money to the REITs, the chain-stores and chain eateries, of course,

and, alas, the non-chain mom-and-pop boutiques in these

highway-oriented venues.

Washington is evidently seized by panic right now. I don’t know

anyone who works in the White House, but I must suppose that they have

learned in two weeks that these systems are absolutely tanking, that

the previous way of life that everybody was so set on not apologizing

for has reached the end of the line. We seem to be learning a new and

interesting lesson:

that even a team that promises change is actually petrified of too much

change, especially change that they can’t really control.

The argument about “change” during the election was sufficiently

vague that no one was really challenged to articulate a future that

wasn’t, materially, more-of-the-same. I suppose the Obama team may have

thought they would only administer it differently than the Bush team —

but basically life in the USA would continue being about all those

trips to the mall, and the cubicle jobs to support that, and the family

safaris to visit Grandma in Lansing, and the vacations at Sea World,

and Skipper’s $20,000 college loan, and Dad’s yearly junket to Las

Vegas, and refinancing the house, and rolling over this loan and that

loan… and that has all led to a very dead end in a dark place.

If this nation wants to survive without an intense political

convulsion, there’s a lot we can do, but none of it is being voiced in

any corner of Washington at this time. We have to get off of

petro-agriculture and grow our food locally, at a smaller scale, with

more people working on it and fewer machines. This is an enormous

project, which implies change in everything from property allocation to

farming methods to new social relations. But if we don’t focus on it

right away, a lot of Americans will end up starving, and rather soon.

We have to rebuild the railroad system in the US, and electrify it, and

make it every bit as good as the system we once had that was the envy

of the world. If we don’t get started on this right away, we’re

screwed. We will have tremendous trouble moving people and goods around

this continent-sized nation. We have to reactivate our small towns and

cities because the metroplexes are going to fail at their current scale

of operation. We have to prepare for manufacturing at a much smaller

(and local) scale than the scale represented by General Motors.

The political theater of the moment in Washington is not focused

on any of this, but on the illusion that we can find new ways of

keeping the old ways going. Many observers have noted lately how

passive the American public is in the face of their dreadful

accelerating losses. It’s a tragic mistake to tell them that they can

have it all back again. We’ll see a striking illustration of “phase

change” as the public mood goes from cow-like incomprehension to

grizzly bear-like rage. Not only will they discover the impossibility

of getting back to where they were, but they will see the panicked

actions of Washington drive what remains of our capital resources down

a rat hole.

A consensus is firming up on each side of the “stimulus”

question, largely along party lines — simply those who are for it and

those who are against it, mostly by degrees. Nobody in either party —

including supposed independents such as Bernie Sanders or John McCain,

not to mention President Obama — has a position for directing public

resources and effort at any of the things I mentioned above: future

food security, future travel-and-transport security, or the future

security of livable, walkable dwelling places based on local networks

of economic interdependency. This striking poverty of imagination may

lead to change that will tear the nation to pieces.

____________________________________

My 2008 novel of the post-oil future, World Made By Hand, is available in paperback at all booksellers.