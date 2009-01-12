When rocket attacks from Gaza were answered by

Israeli air strikes, a great outcry of empathy for the beleaguered

Palestinians rang out world-wide — along with growls of objurgation

and anathema aimed at Israel from certain quarters in the USA. They

showed up in my world as a raft of Jew-hating e-mails (read them yourself) after I wrote that Israel had a right to defend itself.

Lately, public Jew-hating has made a comeback in the USA among two distinct groups:

one is the extreme right-wing crypto-Nazi step-child of the old John

Birch Society bunch, the idiots who believe the world is a web of

conspiracies against wholesome Christian white folks. As a young

newspaper reporter with an interest in political pathology back in the

early 1970s — a heyday for extremism — I used to cover the Birchers’

antics (and study their belief system, if you could call it that).

Their paranoid ideology has survived the decades marvelously intact,

complete with all the colorful leitmotifs including The Protocols of

the Elders of Zion, the Orders of the Illuminati narrative, the

Bilderburgers conspiracy story of world domination, and a Jesus-soaked

crusade against “socialism” that has mutated far beyond the quaint

sepulcher of John Birch into a broad mostly Southern evangelical,

Nascar-tinged, aggressive apocalypticism.

Lately, another large cohort on the political Left adopted the

Palestinians as their “pet oppressed minority group du jour.” This

branch of Jew-haters emanated out of the humanities departments of the

universities, when the faculty got bored with the Nazi holocaust, or

wished to stake out some new turf in the arena of multiculturalism for

the sake of academic advancement. (It even included some ethnic Jews

intoxicated by new horizons in victimology.) To a certain extent, it

was an academic fashion choice. The drab old Jews from the Hitler

documentaries, with their shabby World War Two suits, gray skirts, boxy

shoes with bad hose, pitiful deal luggage, and black-and-white

expressions of horror on the train-platform-to-hell had exceeded their

sell-by date in the sociology seminars. And since irony and paradox had

become the stock-in-trade of higher ed in the USA, wasn’t it perfect to

cast the Israelis as “the new Nazis” with the Palestinians as the new

epitome of victimization?

It’s a cute inversion, from a purely grad school standpoint —

good, perhaps for levering a PhD into an entry position on the faculty

at Brown University (or perhaps as an art “statement” suitable for the

Whitney Museum) — but it doesn’t comport with reality. The reality is

that decency requires the Palestinians to do two things: 1.) to stop

lobbing rockets into Israel; and 2.) to come to the peace negotiating

table with a position other than the idea that Israel has no right to

exist. Towards both of these simple propositions, the Palestinians have

been adamantly opposed and contemptuous, prompting the casual observer

to wonder: what part of these two things don’t you understand? Indeed, what part does world opinion not understand?

Since Israel responded to the recent rocket attacks vigorously, a

new outcry has welled up about something called “proportionality.”

Israel’s retaliation is said to exceed the lethality of the Palestinian

rockets fired randomly at Israeli civilian settlements. It is curious

that so many of these outcries emanate from the USA, where the Powell

Doctrine (after General Colin Powell) still reigns supreme in the

strategic playbook, to wit:

“if you’re going to engage in any military operation, do so with

overwhelming force.” The American apologists for the Hamas extremists

— especially on the Right, where things military are generally revered

— conveniently forget the Powell Doctrine when it conflicts with their

rationalizations for Jew-hating.

My own theory-du-jour goes

something like this: The current orgy of Jew-hating is prompted by rage

actually derived from the perceived “Jew-run” Wall Street companies who

have now utterly wrecked the US economy — Goldman Sachs, Lehman

Brothers, et cetera, not to mention the Jewish players leading the cast

of this show — Alan Greenspan, Robert Rubin, Larry Summers, Sandy

Weil, Bernie Madoff, et al., a veritable Jew-O-Rama of money-grubbing

(i.e. a Jewish trait) scoundrels who have utterly pranged the American

Way of Life in order to hide their private billions in the Cayman

Islands. These Jew villains, the story goes, have taken Little Debbie

Snack Cakes out of the mouths of millions of squalling

KMart-Shoppers-in-Training! And must now be called out to punishment!

The fear and anger over the losses on Wall Street — and the personal

accounts of millions of investors — is being deflected (for the

moment!) onto the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

At my end, the anti-Jewish hate mail salvo opened with a blog

from one Bob Moriarty who runs a web site called www.Gold321.com (and

subsidiary www.energy321.com), where he denounced me for saying that

Israel was entitled to defend itself against the Hamas rocket salvos. (Read Bob’s screed.)

Moriarty used to run my blog on his site occasionally — I never asked

him to, by the way — and he’s apparently indignant over my defense of

Israel. He wrote: “…it took a reader to point out to me Kunstler is a racist anti-Semitic whining War Criminal.”

I was quite mystified by the rabid virulence of his response, including

his cockamamie assertion that only the Palestinians are entitled to be

called “Semites,” and therefore that the true anti-Semites are

opponents of the Palestinians, namely, the Jews. (This sort of clumsy

casuistry was a favorite of the old John Birch Society crowd.)

As it happened, though, in the days that followed Bob’s

denunciation of me, I got some letters from people who had known Bob

Moriarty from the mining industry over the years, and this is what they

had to say about him:

It happens that I had in the past

extended email “conversations” with Mr. Bob Moriarty. A couple of

years ago I challenged him for some very pointed and (I believe)

unfair remarks concerning the United States and George Bush. The

upshot of our several dozen emails was that he is..without a

doubt ..the most virulent anti-Semite I’ve ever met. His attacks

against people he disagrees with shoot out of him like nuclear powered

garbage….He even accused me and my relatives!! of being Jew loving

cowards. I informed him that my father and uncles were combat soldiers

that engaged in 5 sea borne invasions including Italy..Sicily..Iwo

Jima..and Guadalcanal!! He then became very angry and said he was

going to kick my butt..at which point I gave him a place to meet me in

California so we find out just how tough a blow hard ex-Marine he

really was. He never came…very fortunate for him.

Mr. Moriarty is one of the most disgusting racists I’ve ever met. Mr.

Kunstler has nothing to apologize for…

And this one:

I

work in the Mining Industry — I know of his [Bob Moriarty’s] websites.

This is not new. Mr. Moriarity has for years provided links to

anti-semitic, anti-Israel commentary. And, everytime there is flare up

in Israel — he spews even more rubbish. I have sent his comments to

many people and company’s in the Mining World, to boycott his site —

as many mining company’s advertising on his site probably are unaware

they are supporting a racist. Mr. Moriarity is entitled to his opinion

on the Middle East, but when he inserts racists lies against Jews (IE.

the Khazar lie) he loses any moral ground. In fact, a person I know —

Jewish — and in the mining business informed him a couple years ago,

that they will no longer advertise on his site due to his racist views.

Mr. Moriarity responded by emailing a Jewish Contributor to his site,

telling him his commentaries will no longer be on his 321sites. No

reason given –Just a Jew fires me — I will fire Jew — mentality of

Mr. Moriarity. Mr. Moriarity, like many in the anti-Israel/Peace

movement has exposed his real reason for hating Israel –They Hate Jews.

Some of it was just garden variety name-calling:

From: victoria@victoriaguitar.com

Subject: Aloha

Date: January 10, 2009 1:40:02 PM EST

To: kunstler@aol.com

Dear Mr Cuntsler, Concerning your comments on Israel: By your

reasoning, if a neighbor’s dog shits on your lawn you would be

justified in blowing up the poor animal with a rocket launcher while

the neighbor’s children watched. And if that didn’t teach the fuckers a

lesson you would shoot all his friends in their sleep as well. Being

bald, ugly and Zionist is really no way to go through life. Why don’t

you take some of your shekels and go buy yourself a conscience. Asshole.

What remains to be seen, of course, is whether the new spate of

All-American red-white-and-blue Jew-hating will ramp up and turn into

something I have been predicting for a while: “Corn-pone Nazism.” We

are a people now with great reservoirs of grievance and resentment. The

nation is getting hammered economically, and yes, the banking industry

lies in smoldering ruins — due, no more to the Jews than to all those

fine, blonde-headed WASP young men and women who marched straight out

of the Ivy League MBA programs to the computer boiler rooms of the Wall

Street Investment banks, where they cooked up the giant alphabet soup

of securities swindles that blew up the banks. There’s culpability

galore to go around to all ethnic persuasions — a regular diversity

fiesta of misfeasance and greed.

The basic formula persists, though, despite Hitler, Himmler, Eichman, Hasan Nasrullah, and Mahmoud Ahmadinejad:

when something goes wrong with money, blame the Jews. A lot of readers

have sent me letters pressing me to lay low, go into hiding, be quiet,

buy motion-detector lights for the house. I’m not doing any of these

things, but I’m real eager to see what kind of craziness will come

streaming out of America’s woodwork. Maybe I should buy some stock in

the company that manufactures roach motels.

