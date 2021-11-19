Tripping over the doorsill into “Joe Biden’s” dark winter, what do you see out in the gathering gloom? That old Shining City on a Hill is looking more like Detroit in a sleet-storm, with dumpster fires sputtering here and there in the broken streets. The darkness descending is something more ominous than any ordinary night. In the shadows, an insectile legion seems to be stealing away with what remains of your country.

Was it reassuring to see Dr. Anthony Fauci declare on MSNBC: “What we’re starting to see now is an uptick in hospitalizations among people who have been fully vaccinated but not boosted”? And the moral of that story? Get more of the same thing that’s not working — and if you don’t volunteer to get it, maybe we can find a way to force you.

How does this lying prick get to remain as America’s chief public health officer? Has he not done enough damage? In case you can’t put it together, that “uptick” is happening because Dr. Fauci’s vaccines undermine immune systems, making the vaxxed more susceptible to disease, and not just the illness called Covid-19, but to disease generally, including cancer, and to all kinds of mischief and mayhem around the organs as well. Now, in the gathering darkness of winter, we’ll see how far this “uptick” goes and whether public opinion will flip over the dastardly trick that’s been played on it.

Everything your government tells you these days is a lie — the old epigram goes — including “and” and “the”. The chief victim of that inexhaustible deceit is America’s rule-of-law. Case in point, the shenanigans in the DC District federal court last week in the action known as Page v. Comey et al. (basically the whole FBI and DOJ). This is Carter Page’s lawsuit over the phony FISA court warrants sworn against him in the attempt to use the “three-hop rule” to surveil everybody in the 2016 Trump campaign, and defame Mr. Page in the process.

A judge named Rudolph (“Rudy”) Contreras, who happens to be the current Presiding Judge of the FISA court, also happens to be the DC District’s Chair of the Calendar and Case Management Committee, meaning he gets to pick which DC District judge will sit for Page v. Comey. Rudy picked Judge James Boasberg. Judge Boasberg sat on the very FISA court that approved the RussiaGate warrants. He also presided over the trial of FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith, convicted of altering documents to conceal Carter Page’s prior service to the CIA. Say, what…? Boasberg is supposed to adjudicate matters around the very proceedings he was involved in?

Rudy Contreras was the judge who accepted General Michael Flynn’s 2017 guilty plea (for speaking with the Russian Ambassador in his capacity as designated National Security Advisor to the President-elect) after Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe threatened criminal referrals against General Flynn’s son on a confabulated FARA (Foreign Agents Registration Act) rap. Rudy Contreras also happened to be a boon companion of FBI officer Peter Strzok, who headed the phony-baloney Crossfire-Hurricane counter-intel operation, based on the Hillary Clinton-sponsored Steele Dossier. Judge Contreras coordinated FISA court filings with Mr. Strzok — making him party to a seditious conspiracy to disable the chief executive, a matter currently being reviewed by Special Counsel John Durham.

Notice how all these people are still in office, and still involved in nefarious cases they played roles in. Anyway, Judge Contreras’s appointment of Boasberg sent up such an odium that he had to rescind it, replacing him with DC District Judge Timothy Kelly, who recused himself hours later, with the case then booted again to DC District Judge Dabney Friedrich, a Trump appointee. The lingering question: where is Chief Justice John Roberts in this farce? Justice Roberts is supposed to be the ultimate supervisor of the federal court system, and especially these parts of it: the DC District and the FISC. Does he really want it to look this bad? Like a poor imitation of the Soviet Russian courts in the 1930s?

Attorney General Merrick Garland apparently wants to go full Soviet at his end of the justice system. Earlier this month, he told the Senate Judiciary Committee that the DOJ would not use counter-terrorism statutes to target disgruntled parents in school board meetings as domestic terrorists. Then a DOJ whistleblower produced internal department emails showing that the DOJ and the FBI did exactly that. Where’s the contempt citation against AG Garland?

Next was the FBI’s invasion of Project Veritas chief James O’Keefe’s home in a case involving “Joe Biden’s” daughter Ashley Biden’s personal diary, which Project Veritas was alleged to be holding, and which supposedly contained some entries about sketchy father-and-daughter showers together. Bad optics for a floundering president already suspected of being a bit free with his touch, shall we say, around the little ones (not to mention the florid pornographic exploits self-documented by son Hunter).

Instead of defending Mr. O’Keefe’s first amendment rights, the legacy news media piled on him as “not a real journalist.” More to the point, though, within hours of the FBI confiscating Mr. O’Keefe’s cell phones and other devices, Mr. O’Keefe’s private communications with his attorneys turned up in the hands of The New York Times, which published some of the material. Of course, James O’Keefe is in the middle of a defamation lawsuit against The New York Times. And wasn’t it a fortuitous coincidence that the newspaper came into possession of their adversary’s privileged information? The thing is (of course), that the info could have only been provided to The Times by one possible source: the FBI, investigative arm of the DOJ. Days later, Judge Analisa Torres from the Southern District of New York ordered the FBI to stop extracting data from the phones — as if they hadn’t already downloaded every last shred and made a zillion copies. Where is the DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz? Where is the DOJ’s ethics office? Why has the leaker not been outed and arraigned?

Why? Because we are ever deeper into the age of Anything Goes and Nothing Matters. Every institution in American life is failing. The people are finally starting to see how this works at the same time that they see how the vaccines work. It did not have to be, but we allowed it to get this far, and now so many things are broken that there is barely any honorable and effective authority left. As the long night falls over the land, we survey the terrain and see fiery eruptions on the horizon. Is that the flashing of chaos in the distance? In the darkness it’s hard to tell how close it may be.

GET EMAIL ALERTS WHEN NEW CONTENT IS PUBLISHED

Email *(Check junk folder if you do not receive verification email link)

Your Fall Reading ! ! !

Click here for Autographed Copies from Battenkill Books

Click here to order from Amazon

More Great Reading!



New Edition

It’s that time of the year !



New York City at Halloween time, 1962,

and Count Zackuloff rules the airwaves

hosting the Friday Night horror movies….

He is not quite who he seems to be….$7.50 —Cheap — Buy!

At Ponsonby Hall, a new Hampshire prep school for screw-ups, things are far from all right.

“Audaciously hilarious”

$7.00 — Cheap! Buy!

(Read Excerpt)

A child is born… but not exactly the way he thought it happened. And now he must leave home at Christmas time. $7.50 — Cheap! Buy!

Something Strange is going on at Camp Timahoe in Lost Indian, Vermont, summer of 1962.

“Rollicking fun”

$7.50 — Cheap! Buy!

(Read Excerpt)

New Paintings by JHK 2020

Other Books by JHK

The World Made By Hand Series:

Book 1:



Book 2:



Book 3:





Book 4:



Support this blog by visiting Jim’s Patreon Page