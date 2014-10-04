Behold the creeping bollards of Boston. These globules are found in front of the Tip O’Neill Federal Building on Causeway Street in Boston. Combine post 9/11 paranoia with the endemic American hatred of artistry, with the opportunity to money-grub in the trough of public works, and you end up with another parody of civilized life. Below, see how bollards are done in an authentically civilized place (Amsterdam, Netherlands).

Thanks to Richie Guerin for the nomination !