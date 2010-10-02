Presenting the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, brought to you by real estate impressario Bruce Ratner. This basketball arena, designed to look like a Little Debbie Peanut Butter and Coconut Snack Cake, was designed by Ellerbe Becket and SHoP Architects. (Notice the "playfulness" of the SHoP logo (subtext: "...we're all babies now...!"). Perhaps basketball players live on Little Debbie Cakes. I don't know. But the cherry-on-top of the whole deal is the so-called "plaza" in the foreground -- a leftover triangular scrap of undevelopable real estate that Mr. Ratner threw to the people of Brooklyn as a bone to dogs. Lovely spot, huh, sandwiched, as it is, between about eleven lanes of traffic.