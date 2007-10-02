Here's a humdinger from Caseyville, Illinois. The Ionic columns are a nice touch. What I like best is that only two of them are required to hold up the massive roof of the structure. It's like a magic trick. Children love magic. . . and the American people are uniformly very childlike, so this is perfect for them. The mysterious green metallic object in the traffic circle is another nice touch, lending an appropriately ominous note to the scene. Thanks to Alex in Illinois for the snapshot.