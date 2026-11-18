Behold the winner of this year’s annual Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) award for “Nature–Reconciled Architecture.” This is the Friendship Center, a rural training facility in Gaibandha, Bangladesh. The building and the award reveals so much of the psychopathology in contemporary high culture.

Obviously, the building hides itself underground. It is ashamed of being a building. It has “reconciled” with nature by pretending it’s not there. Of course, this is both dishonest and dishonorable on the part of the building’s designer, the Kashef Chowdhury / URBANA Architecture Office, Dhaka, Bangladesh.

“Reconciling” architecture with nature implies that there has been some fight, or a breakup, between the two that has now been fixed thanks to “Green” based therapy. Hence, architecture must submit to performing a shame-dance in its special new shame-space under the earth’s surface to repent for its sins. Architecture is no longer allowed to rise above the earth, to reach upward, to aspire!

Architecture here is only a stand-in for mankind, which must be ashamed of its doings on the earth and ritualistically declare its offense to nature. The MoMA prize is a brownie point for such an act of submission. You are seeing internationalized Woke politics, which is primarily concerned with the ritual humiliation of its traditionalist adversaries.

Note also: the global Wokesters love graduate school lingo with therapeutic overtones — reconciling with nature. Makes their bullshit sound important. Their mission is to “fix” what they regard as “broken,” which includes anything in the arts that suggests qualities of excellence, of some things being better than others. The fix here is architecture that erases itself from the earth.

Also interesting: this structure is designed as offices and classrooms, meaning jobs for bureaucrats, because Woke-ism is mostly a way to make office “jobs” for people educated to make lists of things and do little else. The teaching part has a comical twist: university-trained “green” experts who will teach farmers how to farm. Har har.