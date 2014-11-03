Behold the official reception hall of the Kansas Expo Center in Topeka, the state fairground. Heritage Hall, one of the oldest buildings in Kansas, has been retrofitted as a party shack enclosed between the convention center, Capital Plaza hotel, and a great American desert of parking lots. Curiously, they stuck a plastic portico on the sandstone facade. The columns might even be Legos. Thanks to Albert Bates of Summertown Tennessee for the nomination and the photo.