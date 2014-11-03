November 2014
Commentary on architectural blunders in monthly serial.
Behold the official reception hall of the Kansas Expo Center in Topeka, the state fairground. Heritage Hall, one of the oldest buildings in Kansas, has been retrofitted as a party shack enclosed between the convention center, Capital Plaza hotel, and a great American desert of parking lots. Curiously, they stuck a plastic portico on the sandstone facade. The columns might even be Legos. Thanks to Albert Bates of Summertown Tennessee for the nomination and the photo.