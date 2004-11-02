Saratoga Hospital, like most other medical centers around the nation, is a bad neighbor. Because they are putatively engaged in life-saving activities, hospitals are generally excused from any design standards, especially where the comfort of cars is concerned. Hospitals ruthlessly annex building lots around them for parking and brutally suburbanize civic environments. Notice that extreme car dependency itself is responsible for a lot of the health problems suffered by Americans -- obesity, diabetes, coronary illness -- feeding our hospitals with evermore cases of preventable illness. The result is a medical establishment which itself behaves like a metastisizing disease.