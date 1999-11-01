This gem, an invocation of Ludwig Mies van der Rohe's Barcelona Pavilion, has remained vacant in Saratoga's downtown going on two years now. Why is it that nobody wants to be here? Convenient to downtown! Handicapped accessible! Stylistically pure! Plenty of free parking! Wendy's burger pit across the street! There's even an antique sidewalk! Heck, you could install gas lines and make the whole thing a pizza oven. Or cremate the homeless. Whatever. . . .