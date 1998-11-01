Behold Phillip Johnson's exercise in typological trivialization as he takes on the task of designing a town hall for Celebration, Florida. Is this what happens when you give a Doric temple fertility shots? Look beyond the labyrinth of unnecessary pillars and you will see a building with all the gravitas of a Knights of Columbus bingo parlor. Oh, wait a minute, I forgot! This building is supposed to be ironic. I guess that's why we value the principle of self-government: it's so wonderfully ironic.