James Howard Kunstler’s books on the American landscape, the city, and the long emergency.

The Geography of Nowhere (1993)

The Rise and Decline of America’s Man-Made Landscape

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Home from Nowhere (1996)

Remaking Our Everyday World for the Twenty-First Century

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The City in Mind (2001)

Notes on the Urban Condition

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The Long Emergency (2005)

Surviving the Converging Catastrophes of the Twenty-First Century

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Too Much Magic (2012)

Wishful Thinking, Technology, and the Fate of the Nation

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