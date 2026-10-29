James Howard Kunstler’s books on the American landscape, the city, and the long emergency.
The Geography of Nowhere (1993)
The Rise and Decline of America’s Man-Made Landscape
Home from Nowhere (1996)
Remaking Our Everyday World for the Twenty-First Century
The City in Mind (2001)
Notes on the Urban Condition
The Long Emergency (2005)
Surviving the Converging Catastrophes of the Twenty-First Century
Too Much Magic (2012)
Wishful Thinking, Technology, and the Fate of the Nation
James Howard Kunstler is spot on with his criticisms if suburbia and that it is the greatest misallocation of resources in history.
I stumbled on his work over a decade ago and HIGHLY recommend’The Geography of Nowhere.’
I have yet to read his fiction works, though they do sound interesting.