Clusterfuck Nation

Clusterfuck Nation

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Shau of Southern Indiana's avatar
Shau of Southern Indiana
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James Howard Kunstler is spot on with his criticisms if suburbia and that it is the greatest misallocation of resources in history.

I stumbled on his work over a decade ago and HIGHLY recommend’The Geography of Nowhere.’

I have yet to read his fiction works, though they do sound interesting.

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