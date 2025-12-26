Clusterfuck Nation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JackStrawWichita's avatar
JackStrawWichita
1d

I would put greater stock on Santa Claus being real than fair elections being real in this country.

39 replies
Gwennie's avatar
Gwennie
1d

Had a laugh at the good doctor on the election board explaining how at the end of surgery they count the sponges three times. It's an apt analogy, because here in Georgia we count each vote three times, at least D votes in Fulton County. Usually after midnight, and after the poll observers have been sent home. And even when it is on video, no one ever went to jail or was even charged. Ooops, sorry, I take that back. Rudy Guiliani was charged and had to pay millions for noticing. I live in Georgia and we've got great barbecue and totally corrupt politics.

11 replies
262 more comments...

