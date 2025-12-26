Newly-minted multi-millionaires Ruby Freeman and daughter Andrea “Shaye” Moss

While you were busy decking the halls with boughs of holly, chomping spiced nuts and cheese straws, and quaffing the eggnog this Christmas, 2025, the USA was still suffering indigestion from the Nov 3, 2020 election, repeatedly throwing up in its mouth as reports dribbled in about voting irregularities around the country that long-ago dreary night when “Joe Biden” was so thumpingly voted-in as the 46th president.

So far, the state of Georgia only appears to be the worst case because activists on the losing side have persisted in demanding investigations and some of the results are now out. And what the Georgia State Election Board turned up the past two weeks was that 315,000 early in-person ballots were not processed according to legal procedure. More than 130 tabulator tapes — printed “receipts” from ballot-scanning machines — lacked required signatures from poll managers and witnesses. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger downplayed its significance, stating it was a “clerical error.” This is also called a broken chain of custody, meaning officials can’t account for the veracity of the vote, but apparently that’s a minor consideration. It does not amount to fraud per se, but it puts out an odor that tells you fraud might be found if you look a little closer.

Accordingly, on Christmas Eve, as the elves loaded Santa’s magical sleigh, and after a years’ long struggle, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney finally granted the board access to Fulton County’s 2020 presidential election ballots and related records hidden under lock and key. This includes physical paper ballots, ballot stubs, envelopes, and scanned digital ballot images. Now, perhaps you’ll see what that odor of fraud actually indicates.

For instance, it’s alleged that some of these ballots were counterfeits, that is, fakes, based on affidavits from poll managers and audit monitors who reported observing ballots that appeared pristine (lacking creases from mailing), printed on incorrect paper stock, marked identically in down-ballot races without signs of being filled by hand. Estimates from these affidavits suggested the number of such ballots could reach tens of thousands. Some analyses push estimates of duplicate-scanned ballots as high as 200,000 to 375,000. Chain of custody issues were also alleged for drop-box ballots, with improper or missing forms for over 100,000 ballots statewide (including significant numbers in Fulton County). Out of a total 4,935,487 votes cast in Georgia, “Joe Biden” won by 11,779 votes, a margin of 0.23 percent.

A Georgia State Election Board member, Dr. Janice Johnston, said she “apologized profusely” for the clerical errors discovered, explaining how, in a comparably important matter she was familiar with, surgeries, the doctors and nurses must count all the instruments and sponges three times to make sure that nothing is left inside the patient’s body after suturing-up — and that nobody is allowed to leave the operating room if the count is off.

Much so-called “de-bunking” has been going on around the country for years following the 2020 election. It begins to look now as if the “debunking” was actually just another round of bunkery, and you can easily see how that worked. It started with the massive censorship campaign when the FBI colluded with Facebook, Twitter (as it was called then), and other platforms to aggressively censor any discussion of these matters.

Meanwhile, Norm Eisen’s lawfare squad went after any lawyers connected to the Trump campaign who showed an inclination to pursue election fraud. Trump-allied attorney John Eastman got run through a wringer by the California Bar Association alleging he engaged in misconduct involving moral turpitude, dishonesty, and corruption by promoting false claims of widespread election fraud and advancing an unsupported legal strategy to disrupt the electoral vote certification. That was just for drafting memos for actions that Vice-president Mike Pence might theoretically take while presiding over a joint session of Congress to certify the 2020 election — to be held Jan 6, 2021 (yes, that Jan 6). The board recommended disbarment and Eastman’s case remains pending before the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, Eastman is forbidden to practice law.

Rudy Giuliani was crucified for alleging that two temp workers, Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, committed election fraud at the Fulton County State Farm Arena, a central absentee ballot tabulation center. This was the incident where a “broken toilet” was used as an excuse to shut down the facility for several hours, when poll-watchers were sent home. Then, after midnight rolly-bags of ballots were retrieved from under a table covered in draperies, and Freeman and Moss processed the votes in their scanners. Mainstream media claims this has all been debunked, too. Freeman and Moss won a $148-million defamation judgment against Giuliani, who reached a negotiated settlement with the pair in January, 2025. He was also disbarred.

A so-called “fake elector” case was brought against Trump-aligned lawyers Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Jenna Ellis, Christina Bobb, Boris Epshteyn by Arizona AG Kris Mayes in April, 2024. This involved arrangements for an alternate slate of electoral college electors in the event that fraud was discovered prior to certification of the 2020 election. The case is ongoing. Trial is set for Jan, 2026. The defendants argue political motivation.

In a similar “fake elector” case in Michigan, charges lodged by Michigan AG Dana Nessel were dismissed in December by a Michigan judge.

December 9, 2025, during a public appearance, President Donald Trump has recently alleged that conclusive information proving widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election would soon become public. “It was a rigged election. It’s gonna come out over the next couple months too, loud and clear. Because we have all the information.” His statements are tied to ongoing efforts by his administration, including the U.S. Department of Justice’s December 2025 lawsuit against Fulton County, GA, to access sealed 2020 election records (ballots, envelopes, stubs, and digital files) that Judge McBurney ordered released just before Christmas.

This isn’t over. Those were fake fat ladies you heard singing.

