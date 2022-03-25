One reason American movies are so bad these days is they have forgotten how to tell a story. Stuff just happens to characters. Cause, effect, and consequence no longer exist in the workshops of Hollywood. And one might sense that these imperatives are likewise missing from what used to be known as real life in the USA, with all its stories and narratives. Stuff just happens to the people in this country now. And then sometimes, stuff un-happens.

With the Russian operation in Ukraine alarming the populace, you might have forgotten the late Covid-19 epidemic that provoked so much public hysteria and government policy overreach. Stuff happened during those two-plus years of Covid-19, and, even with Ukraine blaring from the cable news channels, Covid-19 stuff is still happening. Vaccine mandates are still in force, in New York City, for instance — except for performers and ballplayers, who are exempted now, as announced this week by Mayor Eric Adams. If you detect any specious reasoning behind that diktat, at least you know who made it happen.

But so many other things just happened with Covid-19, rather serious things, and no one has had to answer for them, certainly not Dr. Anthony Fauci, who just days ago talked up another booster shot of his obviously defective mRNA “vaccines.” Dr. Fauci proposed that despite a raft of emerging statistics from the life insurance realm that indicate a shockingly high number of mysterious all-causes deaths for people in the prime of life. Several conditions appear to be killing them: 1) blood clotting in the capillaries of various organs, apparently caused by the “vaccine’s” main active ingredient, spike proteins; 2) heart inflammation (pericarditis and myocarditis); 3) a mystifying array of neurological afflictions; and 4) switched-off immune system toggles, including the cellular mechanism for preventing the growth of cancers.

This developing picture of a public health catastrophe, growing more robustly detailed by the week, has somehow not alerted the general public, not least because the entire public health officialdom does not want them to know about it. In fact, as averred to above, they are all still busy promoting the “vaccines” which are responsible. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the CDC, is rather well-known — though her duties appear limited to the public impersonation of a “concerned mom” — but whoever heard of Rebecca Bunnell, PhD, Director of the CDC’s Office of Science? Does Science play any part in the emerging disaster of sharply rising all-causes deaths? It would be good to know, don’t you think? Anyone heard from Daniel Jernigan, MD, Deputy CDC Director for Public Health Science and Surveillance (DDPHSS)? You’d think he would be out there surveilling things.

How about Brian C. Moyer, PhD, Director of the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics. He would be in charge, presumably, of the VAERS system, which tabulates adverse vaccine events. That system evidently under-reports adverse events by a shocking amount — some say only 1 percent are ever recorded. Why is that? Because it is a website that is so notoriously ill-designed and hard to use that the CDC pledged to fix it more than ten years ago and never got around to it. Why is that, Dr. Moyer? Has anyone asked him? I don’t think so.

There is the appalling and still on-going campaign to suppress Covid early treatment off-label drugs such as ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, fluvoxamine, et cetera, though the protocols have been proven highly effective in clinical practice as well as scores of internationally peer-reviewed studies. Hundreds of thousands of Americans died because these drugs were maliciously outlawed. In many states, doctors can be punished with loss of medical licenses for using these safe and effective drugs, or even talking them up.

Who exactly in public health was responsible for this suppression? Who gave the orders for it? Or did it just happen? Was it Francis Collins, recently retired director of the National Institutes for Health (NIH)? He must have at least approved the policy. Stephen M. Hahn, MD, who was Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration from Dec. 2019 to Jan. 2021, the heart of the Covid event time-line? Janet Woodcock, who was Acting Commissioner from Jan. 2021 to Feb. 2022 — and was previously the longtime chief of the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research? Or the current chief of that outfit, one Patrizia Cavvazoni, MD? Or Jacqueline A. O’Shaughnessy, PhD, the FDA’s Acting Chief Scientist? Was outlawing early treatment in their purviews? Did they even know about it? How could they not?

Consider another killer on-the-scene: the drug remdesivir, a Dr. Fauci production, originally for Hepatitis-C, manufactured by Gilead Sciences. US public health has anointed remdesivir the standard-of-practice for patients severely ill with stage-two inflammatory Covid in the ICUs all over America. It is well-known that remdesivir destroys kidney function in as little as five days. This supposed anti-viral agent is being used after the high-viral-load stage-one phase of Covid is over. How many ICU patients have been killed by remdesivir?

Why not ask Judith A McMeekin, Pharma D, the FDA’s Associate Commissioner for Regulatory Affairs? Or Sam Posner, Acting Director for the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases? Or Rima F. Khabbaz, MD, Director of the National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases? Or Debra Houry, MD, Acting Principal Deputy Director of the CDC and, since 2014, Director of the Center for Injury Prevention and Control? Or the CDC’s Chief Medical Officer, Mitchell Wolf, MD? Or Nathaniel Smith, MD, CDC’s Deputy Director of Public Health Service and Implementation? Or maybe Jay C. Butler, Deputy CDC Director for Infectious Diseases?

You see, there are real people in high places with exalted credentials who must in some way be responsible for the epic blunders committed during the Covid-19 saga. Or else they allowed these actions to happen on-purpose. Will any actual persons answer for any of this?

Oh, by the way, perhaps you noticed the ruckus over University of Pennsylvania transgender swimmer, Lia Thomas (born William Thomas) recently winning the Women’s 500-yard freestyle race in the NCAA nationals. How did it happen that the six-foot-four Thomas, oddly still in possession of normal male genitalia, got permission to compete against, shall we say, natural-born women? You can ask Mark Emmert, the NCAA President, or Wendell E. Pritchett, President of the U. of Penn., or Alanna W Shanahan, Penn Director of Athletics, or Lauren C. Procopio, Assistant Director for Men’s/Women’s Swimming.

You see, there are real people behind all these disorders of our national life. Many more besides just the notorious Dr. Fauci… and many more work under all these directors of this-and-that. What have they done? Or did stuff just happen?

