May 2025 | Eyesore
Museum of dirty socks?
Behold: The new home for the Milwaukee Public Museum — to be renamed the Nature & Culture Museum of Wisconsin — in downtown Milwaukee. Kind of looks like four laundry hampers, though the official PR says “the rock formations at Mill Bluff State Park in central Wisconsin served as design inspiration.” Credit the architectural firms of Ennead Architects (New York), with Kahler Slater (Milwaukee).
Like many state museums, this one is a hodgepodge of history, nature (what used to be called natural history), ethnography (i.e., Indians), DEI nonsense (hey, it’s Wisconsin), and a miscellany of artifacts and freakish stuff that was the stock-in-trade of old-time Midwestern raree shows: a stuffed ivory-billed woodpecker (extinct). . . the William J. Uihlein Postage Stamp Collection. . . a deck of “Apache playing cards”. . . the skeleton of a mammoth found by farmer John Hebior in Kenosha County. . . costumes from Deakin's Lilliputian Comic Opera (a theater company of midgets circa 1880s). . . The DeFlores Collection of Disney Memorabilia, 1965-1987. . . and a clay seal imprinted with a hieroglyph signifying the name Tutankhamen (a.k.a. King Tut). Heck, I’d pay ten bucks to see all that!
Below is an artist’s rendering of the lovely public plaza attached to the laundry hampers — as usual in American landscape design, an ambiguous zone with no formal elements, arbitrary tree plantings, and apparently no seating (homeless magnets). It’s how we roll!
Clusterfuck Nation is a reader-supported publication. Subscribe to this blog on Patreon or right here on Substack!
My wife and I used to go to museums in every town we visited. Sadly, they have become woke indoctrination centres with very little to do with history. We no longer go there with the exception of the Royal Tyrell museum in Drumheller Ab. They haven't managed to politicize a dinosaur museum.........yet. As for the buildings they are a symptom of the times. DEI has taken away true art in architecture as surely as they are taking all of our historyand suppressing it as they rewrite hisory into a fairy tail. Their "architecture" is a perfect reflection of of the collapse of our culture and society.
Jim, it's a real shame--the previous Milwaukee City Museum was beloved, though politically incorrect. The basement featured a recreated "Old Streets of Milwaukee" with recreated European immigrant neighborhoods, and the top floor had magnificent life-sized dioramas of native Americans hunting down buffalo on horseback. Of course this all had to be destroyed. Sigh.