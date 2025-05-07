Clusterfuck Nation

Clusterfuck Nation

Home
Notes
Contact / Bio
Eyesore of the Month
Podcast
Paintings by JHK
Books by JHK
Forecast
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peter Sawchuk's avatar
Peter Sawchuk
1d

My wife and I used to go to museums in every town we visited. Sadly, they have become woke indoctrination centres with very little to do with history. We no longer go there with the exception of the Royal Tyrell museum in Drumheller Ab. They haven't managed to politicize a dinosaur museum.........yet. As for the buildings they are a symptom of the times. DEI has taken away true art in architecture as surely as they are taking all of our historyand suppressing it as they rewrite hisory into a fairy tail. Their "architecture" is a perfect reflection of of the collapse of our culture and society.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
Kyle Elsbernd's avatar
Kyle Elsbernd
1d

Jim, it's a real shame--the previous Milwaukee City Museum was beloved, though politically incorrect. The basement featured a recreated "Old Streets of Milwaukee" with recreated European immigrant neighborhoods, and the top floor had magnificent life-sized dioramas of native Americans hunting down buffalo on horseback. Of course this all had to be destroyed. Sigh.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
70 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 James Howard Kunstler
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture