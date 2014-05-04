WTF ???? Behold the proposed new public artwork for the Boulder, Colorado, Library. Which part is the “art?” you may ask yourself. Why, the grand affirmation Yes! Straight out of the Nike advertising playbook, this totemic gesture informs all Boulderites (Bouldarians? Boulderopolitans? Boulderholics?) that yes! they can… er… what…? Cross the six-laner safely? Enter the building? Solicit a blow-job in the stacks? Yes! It’s all good! Yes! Anything goes. Yes! I feel better just looking at the photo. Arm pumps! Git her done! Be all that you can be! Way to go, Brownie! Mission Accomplished! Hope and change! The economy has recovered! Shale oil revolution! Industrial renaissance! the Singularity is near…! Whew….

Props to Kristan Conrad out in Colorado, who sent it in and writes: Today, in our local newspaper, I discovered that our local public library – the same library that has reduced its hours due to budget cuts and long-ago turned the free parking lot into paid parking, has chosen the design of two artists (because of the overwhelmingly positive impression the designers made on them, according to the article). This “art” will be installed on the outside of a curving bank of library windows that currently has a nice view of a neighborhood and the mountains, thereby obstructing said view so we can enjoy this “art.”

The local newspaper wrote: “When Boulder announced this week that the word “Yes!” will be installed in tall, red, aluminum characters on the outside of the public library, those involved in selecting the piece praised it as “exhilarating,” “delightful” and “iconic.”

Below is a similar piece of public art, as provided by the private sector: