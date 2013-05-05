May 2013
Architectural Abortions from the USA and Around the World (And Sometimes Other Miscellany Infecting the Landscape)
The "greening" of America proceeds apace! Above, the ever-popular UFO landing strip for extraterrestrial yew shrubs and bark mulch. Thanks to the school authorities in suburban Philadelphia for pointing out where the deathly hardscape ends and the life-giving "green" begins.
Another example below with more authoritarian overtones. Achtung!!!! citizens of Old Town Alexandria, Virginia. Violaters will be gassed!!!