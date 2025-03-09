Behold the decorative cornice of this humdinger from Dennison, Texas, corner of Rusk and W. Chestnut.. Known locally as the “Penis Building,” the motif supposedly emerged from a dispute between the developer and the city’s building code department, which repeatedly refused him a permit because his proposed building “lacked suitable ornamentation.” Moral of the story: Bureaucrats, be careful of what you wish for.

History note from Jim Owen, realtor, who nominated this charmer:

Denison in the late 1800’s was a thriving railroad town until the town pissed off the railroad, who wanted to expand their presence, thus, they moved to Houston. During that time, prostitution was the main business in the very blocks where the Penis Building was located, perhaps that’s why the builder chose that ornament. In fact the town was in dire financial straits and saved the coffers by charging the prostitutes a license fee.

The building appears to have been severely modified since its heyday. Weep for history! The same address today: