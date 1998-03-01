Observe the lovely costuming of this building in downtown Worcester, Massachusetts. The argument has been made that Americans are not merely indifferent to the appearance of their towns, but are postively devoted to ugliness. This specimen has it all: the disruption of the original design, the revolting cladding material and color choice, the dedicated stretch of blank wall fronting the street, the utter lack of architectural dignity. This is a building perfectly suited to a culture of mental defectives. There is not enough Prozac in the world to cure this.