Zounds! Public sentiment toward the accelerating economic fiasco

has shifted, seemingly overnight, from a mood of nauseated amazement to

one of panicked grievance as the United States moves closer to an

apparent comprehensive collapse — and so ill-timed, wouldn’t you know

it, to coincide with the annual rigors of Santa Claus. The tipping

point seems to be the Bernie Madoff $50 billion Ponzi scandal, which

represents the grossest failure of authority and hence legitimacy in

finance to date in as much as Mr. Madoff was a former chairman of the

NASDAQ, for godsake. It’s like discovering that Ben Bernanke is running

a meth lab inside the Federal Reserve. And out in the heartland, of

course, there is the spectacle of Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich

trying to desperately dodge a racketeering rap behind an implausible

hairdo.

What seems to spook people now is the possibility that everybody

in charge of everything is a fraud or a crook. Legitimacy has left the

system. Not even the the legions of Obama are immune as his reliance on

Wall Street capos Robert Rubin, Tim Geithner, and Larry Summers seem

tainted by the same reckless thinking that brought on the fiasco. His

pick last week for chief of the SEC, Mary Shapiro, is already being

dissed as a shill for the Big Bank status quo. In a few days we’ll

discover what kind of bonuses are being ladled out by the remaining

Wall Street banks with TARP money and a new chorus of howls will ring

out.

This is very dangerous territory. In dollar terms, the numbers

being applied to the various problems are so colossal — trillions! —

that the death of our currency seems assured. And in defiance of

congress’s express intentions, none of the TARP “money” has been

applied to its targeted purpose of buying up “toxic” (i.e. fraudulent)

securities hidden in the vaults of banks, pension funds, and municipal

portfolios.

George W, Bush’s personal bailout of General Motors and Chrysler

is designed solely to postpone their bankruptcy and mass job layoffs

until after the holidays. Otherwise, the $17.4 billion will probably be

used by the companies to underwrite the extensive legal work required

for the moment they must declare bankruptcy — when Mr. Obama is in the

White House. Meanwhile, the President-elect has ramped up his

job-creation target overnight from two to three million, and some

observers are catching a whiff of Soviet-style economic engineering

(“…we pretend to work and they pretend to pay us….”).

The years since Jimmy Carter have produced an astoundingly flaccid

public, sunk in various addictions and distractions, but this is about

to change. The darkling mood of political protest and violent activism

that saturated my own young adult years is scudding up again on the

horizon. Mr. Obama’s pick for attorney general, the mild-looking Eric

Holder, may be the key figure in the early months of the new

government. If he doesn’t commence some aggressive investigations and

prosecutions — beginning with Henry Paulson for insider trading when

he was in charge of Goldman Sachs and shorting his own company’s

mortgage-backed securities — then the whole Obama enterprise could

fall under suspicion of illegitimacy. The bums who ran the US banking

sector into a ditch have to account for their turpitudes. They can’t be

allowed to hide under a TARP.

Unfortunately, the legal system, and probably the legislative

system, will be so buried in procedural bullshit from the unwind of

countless enterprises and institutions, and the sorting out of the

remnants, that it remains to be seen whether this generation of

people-in-charge can even embark on a fresh start of anything connected

to real everyday life in America. All this is starting to alarm the

tattered residue of the middle classes, and from here it’s a very short

path to them being really pissed off.

When legitimacy erodes, anything goes. Nothing is respected

including rules and personalities. The center doesn’t hold and the new

vacuum there is a tumultuous place. The same crisis of authority and

legitimacy is spreading from nation to nation now. Soon, China will

contend with a discontented army of the unemployed. Greece has been in

an uproar for two weeks. Belgium’s government just collapsed. Trade

barriers are going up. Exports are falling away. The world’s energy

markets are not immune to these disorders. I would expect problems with

the currently seamless supply lines that bring America two-thirds of

the oil we use. Even a mild disruption of oil supplies could attach an

anvil to the ankle of an economy already falling off a cliff.

Right now, the overwhelming sentiment is to get this country back

to where we were, say, ten years ago, when everything was humming nicely: Clinton

nostalgia. We’re definitely not gong back there, though. It’s an idle

wish. And any set of policies designed to lead in that direction will

prove very disappointing. Our destination is a land of much

smaller-scaled local economies. We could retain our federal ties if the

federal government can scale back appropriately from the bloated,

feckless enterprise it has become. Otherwise, it might only get in the

way and make matters worse, and the public in one region or another of

North America might reach a decision that they are better off without

it. That would be what’s called a revolution.

