Clusterfuck Nation

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PapayaSF's avatar
PapayaSF
7h

I keep seeing buildings that architects design not to please occupants and bystanders, but to impress other architects.

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Edward Thomas Brady's avatar
Edward Thomas Brady
6h

LOL. I lived on the Bowery for 20 years and used to walk by this job site regularly. I would always ask the crew out front how things were going. I received unanimous eye rolls and snickers everytime I asked. And let me tell you, this job went on FOREVER. The workers knew the deal. It was needlessly complex and the architects were outrageously demanding of the building crew. They felt like abused children when I spoke to them. This building is a blight on city of New York.

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