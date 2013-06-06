Notice 1) the engineered pedestrian curb treatment complete with textured orange pad for blind people. Notice 2) sign graphically transmitting the message: pedestrians not allowed. Notice, too, the absence of sidewalks despite curb treatments.Well, WTF NJDOT? Finally notice the quality of the environment dominated by a clutter of signage and electric power infrastructure crapola. Welcome to Smart Nation.

Thanks to Matthew Lieberger for sending.