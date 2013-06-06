June 2013
Architectural Abortions from the USA and Around the World (And Sometimes Other Miscellany Infecting the Landscape)
Notice 1) the engineered pedestrian curb treatment complete with textured orange pad for blind people. Notice 2) sign graphically transmitting the message: pedestrians not allowed. Notice, too, the absence of sidewalks despite curb treatments.Well, WTF NJDOT? Finally notice the quality of the environment dominated by a clutter of signage and electric power infrastructure crapola. Welcome to Smart Nation.
Thanks to Matthew Lieberger for sending.