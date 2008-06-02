School playground as prison exercise-yard-in-training, Broken Arrow Elementary School, Lawrence Kansas -- a playground as designed by lawyers. Everything pleasurable or delightful has been leached out in order to avoid lawsuits. The result: a place that no child would feel good about being in: a children's sensory-deprivation space.

An architecture firm called Gould-Evans is allegedly responsible.

Thanks to reader Sean Fay for sending in the pix.