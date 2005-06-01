Elementary school play yard, Saratoga Springs, NY. We pass these things every day, and probably don't give a thought to them. Is it really necessary to have twelve foot chain-link fence around this yard, turning the space effectively into a cage? What is the message we are sending to ourselves about our society? Do the children ever apprehend that they are being treated like caged animals? Is chain-link the only possible material that can be used for fencing around schools?