We all thought Saratoga socialite Mary Lou Whitney was kidding when she got the town to put up this sign. Old Cornelius Vanderbilt ("Sonny") Whitney was well over ninety when he became an angel a few years ago. Perhaps he hung on a little too long for Mary Lou's liking. In a previous generation, the nabobs constructed fountains and formal gardens to memorialize their dear departed. I suppose the late Sonny is lucky that they didn't name a carwash after him.