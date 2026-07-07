Clusterfuck Nation

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Kelly Sexton's avatar
Kelly Sexton
1h

We planted 12, 5 foot giant arborvitae trees last year across the front of our property. They are now over 10 feet and very wide also..hope to have an entire live privacy fence within the next 2 yrs.

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Gen Chang's avatar
Gen Chang
32m

In the second picture, you write "The property owner shows some generosity to the people on the street" which is incorrect. It's dictated by city code, what type, and height are allowed. The owners likely didn't like people camping out on the right side of the gate, since the sidewalk drops away, and it's shaded, a perfect spot to hang out, untill the fence went up that is. 😖

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