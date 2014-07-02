Behold the proposed new addition to the suite of glass boxes on Granville Street in Halifax, Nova Scotia. O Canada! Are you trying to out-do the stupidity and vulgarity of your neighbor to the south? Apart from the obvious perversity of cantilevering over the historic Province House — an early legislative building — note the sheer dazzling hideousness of the first nine stories with their Darth Vadar style bays. Someone, please call a witch-doctor or an exorcist. Nothing else will avail in this shameless age.

Thanks to Craig Hamm for sending in this humdinger.