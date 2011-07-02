Presenting the Lamar Building, Augusta, Georgia. The original Beaux Arts structure dates from 1913. The "penthouse" was added in the 1970s – designed by eminent architect I.M. Pei. Thanks to correspondent Tom Tomaka for sending. He writes: "Yesterday while visiting Augusta, GA I stumbled out of dinner and thought I was suffering the effects of too many Rob Roys.... If it was already so classic and impressive, why did they put a helmet on it?"

Well, Tom.... because America IS Darth Vader!