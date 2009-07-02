In honor of soon-to-be-former Governor of Alaska, Sarah Palin, we present her hometown's seat of government. Like many public buildings around small-town America these days, this one was built with next-to-zero thought or care. It expresses a notion of democracy as like unto a take-out hamburger -- and many of you may be thinking... yes, that is exactly what it has come to! Of course this leaves out one the more interesting parts of the American ethos: to aspire to something finer. And to express these aspirations in our buildings. One might conclude that we're fresh out of aspirations. Have a happy holiday everybody!

Thanks to Chris Shaw of Bristol, VT, for nominating this humdinger.