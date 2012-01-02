Get a load of where our heads are at in the USA as 2012 arrives on the scene. Family Fun Walk on a nine-laner, anyone? Welcome to the Enviro Nirvana of Cape Coral, Fla. Costs $42 million, by the way. As if you needed any more reason to think that the state of Florida is absolutely fucked.

Happy New Year, everybody, and don't let those Mayan priests clutter up your weltanshauung!

Thanks and shout-out to Nathaniel Michael Hood for sending in this humdinger