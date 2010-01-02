January 2010
Architectural Abortions from the USA and Around the World (And Sometimes Other Miscellany Infecting the Landscape)
Check out this monstrosity: the new St. Louis Amtrak station, an utterly bewildering piece-of-shit shoehorned under a bunch of freeway ramps behind a UPS depot parking lot. Where's the Prozac dispenser?
Salutes to reader Laura Louzader out in Missouri who says of this monument: "It is a nasty pocket in the city's neglected back yard, and the first things you see when you exit the station are the dark parking lot under the overpasses, weed-choked vacant lots, and abandoned, shacky little buildings."
"What a wonderful introduction to St. Louis! There are only two platforms and four pockets for trains, which tells you how committed Amtrak and St. Louis are to passenger rail."
Below: the Rape-o-matic back entrance.
Below, the old Union Station three blocks away
No longer used for trains.
OMG....
Happy New Year EOTMers !