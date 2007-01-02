The new US Marine Corps Memorial, Quantico, Virginia.

A noncommissioned officer stationed at Fort Meyer, Virginia, (anonymously) writes:



. . . a photo I took of it while driving to work on I-95 on a Thursday morning (11:25-ish, 'light' traffic). I also included one of the Iwo Jima memorial which I think it's supposed to be a reference to. It's interesting to go from artistic-solemn-dignified to "WTF is that thing?" Interesting side note, they found plenty of money to build it, but not enough to run & maintain it, so it has to all be done by volunteers, usually Marine Corps retirees. Semper Fi