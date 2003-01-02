An interesting attempt to "dress up" the Department of Education headquarters in our nation's capital with some signifier of meaning besides the message bureaucrat goldbricks withinwhich is intrinsic to this style of government Modernism. Since we are a people accustomed to televised cartoons, what we get is a little ground floor "skirt" of crudely-drawn old-timey buildings that might be interpreted as little red schoolhouses. Unfortunately the cartoon is so abstract that it could just as easily be interpreted as Red Barn, plenty of horseshit within.

Thanks to Tim at EPA who sent in the specimen.